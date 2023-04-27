As a child, River Glen Breitbach performed on street corners and stages with his family, who are well-known throughout the area for their alt-country and folk sound.
Now Breitbach, 33, who performs as River Glen, has completed “As Above, So Below,” a legacy project that was funded with a grant from the Iowa Arts Council, a Kickstarter campaign and Breitbach’s savings.
The album, which is slated to be released on Monday, May 1, was a collaboration with 150 Iowa-based or formerly Iowa-based artists. “As Above, So Below” includes 17 tracks, almost all of them written by Breitbach.
Recommended for you
“There is an arc (to the album),” he said. “One of my skillsets that makes me most suited to run a project like this is that it’s not all about me. I have always had a willingness to share and collaborate. My job was to mark out a place in each song to feature (these artists), and then invite them to be themselves.”
Breitbach, who now splits his time between Iowa and Guelph, Ontario, Canada, was named an Iowa Arts Council fellow in 2017.
“The council let it be known that their fellows could come up with a project idea and take their learning from the year of serving in that role and launch a project,” he said.
It was that invitation that led to “As Above, So Below.” Breitbach received a job creation art project grant.
“I would pay each musician appropriately and would also introduce some musicians to the recording studio for the first time,” he said.
Kristina Castañeda, of Dubuque, is a local singer who also teaches art at Roosevelt Middle School. She is featured on one track of the album and will be singing several of the album’s songs during upcoming live concerts to celebrate its release.
“I remember when River was a kid,” she said. “I remember the family playing music together at events, at the Food Store and at farmers markets. To watch him come into this command of his musicianship is amazing. He’s taken it to another level.”
Breitbach began the project in 2017, reaching out to musicians he knew and garnering support for the album. As word spread, some of the musicians came to him.
“People were hearing about it and they started reaching out,” he said. “I was also aware that I was the limiting factor. (For example), I reached out to a hip-hop group in Des Moines. I’m sure they looked me up and thought, ‘Who’s this folksy guy?’ and they respectfully declined. But five other rappers accepted.”
Initially, Breitbach planned on working with 50 musicians. He ended up with 150.
“It was already a bit of a runaway train before the pandemic,” he said. I can only lay that at my feet. The reality of it is I dreamt up this big idea, and I got started on it with support from the Iowa Arts Council. With a bit of hubris, I thought I had it under control. But I laid a much larger foundation than I anticipated.”
The pandemic halted the original plan for the project, but it didn’t slow down Breitbach’s work behind the scenes.
“That’s another thing,” he said. “I want to caution other artists about how important self-care is. The burn-out I suffered resulted in a collapse of my immune system. I ended up with a foot infection and nearly lost my foot. It was an intense time. All that was happening was great. I was doing a great job taking care of the album and taking care of the artists, but I wasn’t taking care of myself.”
Breitbach finished the final sessions for the album remotely from his hospital bed.
“It was the highest highs and the most difficult lows of my life,” he said.
The album was mixed and mastered by Nathaniel Chan and Ian Sefchick, both renowned in the recording industry.
“I wanted to make sure we honored this goliath project by hiring the best mixers, masters and recording engineers we could,” Breitbach said. “They really transformed what I gave them into noticeably more magic than what I had originally given them.”
Castañeda said the finished product is beyond anything she or any of her fellow artists could have imagine.
“There’s jazz, blues, hip-hop, orchestral songs,” she said. “It’s unheard of. I love storytelling and meaning in songs. (River) literally spans the gamut of every life situation — of the whole human experience. The diversity and variety of music is incredible.”
Stephon Baldwin, 25, of Dubuque, is a musician who performs as Wxxly on stage. Baldwin’s repertoire includes hip-hop, rap, R&B, indie pop and trap metal. For “As Above, So Below,” he is credited as Lyric.
“I met (Breitbach) when I first started performing when I was 18,” he said. “He was putting on a showcase of youth talent in the Dubuque area, and he asked me to be a part of it.”
Baldwin was further impressed with Breitbach’s musical vision when he went into the studio with him.
“Being in the studio and hearing his vision for certain things and how he wants things brother together,” he said. “His ear for music is phenomenal. I’ve never met anyone with that kind of accuracy and skill when it comes to music.”
Scott Guthrie, of Soldiers Grove, Wis., is another musician that Breitbach recruited for the project.
“I used to be in a duo with River’s mother, Pearl,” he said. “It’s such a big project with so many people. I was just proud to be a small part of it. It was such a labor of love, and it was cool to see how other people interpreted (River’s) work.”
Guthrie said the live shows are not to be missed.
“River’s musical imagination is really, really good,” he said. “Don’t miss the show. Catch it somewhere. River and every member of his band are musical geniuses.”
Castañeda said the album has something for everyone, citing Breitbach’s skill as a musician as the reason the album will be remembered.
“It’s a journey of the human experience from beginning to end and everything in between,” she said. “River is really just brilliant. And when I say brilliant, I don’t use it lightly. He is.”
Breitbach is modest about the project he spearheaded but proud of the result.
“We made something really special,” he said. “This is absolutely a piece of Iowa history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.