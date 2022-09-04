Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. Babel, R.F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
4. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
6. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
7. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers, Bantam
8. The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid, Riverhead Books
9. Fox Creek, William Kent Krueger, Atria
10. Mercury Pictures Presents, Anthony Marra, Hogarth
11. Wrong Place Wrong Time, Gillian McAllister, Morrow
12. Afterlives, Abdulrazak Gurnah, Riverhead Books
13. The It Girl, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
14. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
15. The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, Jamie Ford, Atria
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
2. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
4. Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe, David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster
5. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
8. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure, Rinker Buck, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
9. A Place in the World: Finding the Meaning of Home, Frances Mayes, Crown
10. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional, Isaac Fitzgerald, Bloomsbury Publishing
11. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
12. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
13. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
14. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
15. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
Trade paperback fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Love on the Brain, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
4. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
9. November 9, Colleen Hoover, Atria
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
11. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
12. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
13. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
14. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Berkley
15. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin
6. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
7. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
8. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
10. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
11. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
12. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
13. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
14. The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair that Changed America, Erik Larson, Vintage
15. Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book, W. Kamau Bell, Kate Schatz, Workman
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin, Bantam
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
6. Heartbreaker, Sarah MacLean, Avon
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
8. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
9. A Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin, Bantam
10. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
Early and middle grade readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. Ride On, Faith Erin Hicks, First Second
4. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. Invisible: A Graphic Novel, Christina Diaz Gonzalez, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Graphix
7. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Ghosts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
10. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
11. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
12. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
13. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
14. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
15. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young adult
1. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
7. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
8. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
9. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen Canada
10. The Giver, Lois Lowry, Clarion Books
11. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
12. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
13. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. The Honeys, Ryan La Sala, PUSH
15. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
Children’s illustrated
1. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
7. Llama Llama Back to School, Anna Dewdney, JT Morrow (Illus.), Reed Duncan, Viking Books for Young Readers
8. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
9. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
11. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
12. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
13. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
14. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
15. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
Children’s series
1. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
