As a lifelong skeptical journalist and pensive philosopher, I’ve been questioning things and taking the contrarian viewpoint for as long as I can remember.
Heck, in second grade, I was one of only three kids in my class to vote for Barry Goldwater over Lyndon B. Johnson in our mock presidential election. (For you young people, LBJ won the electoral college by a whopping 486-52).
I’m also a lifelong Christian who, numerous times, has questioned God, most often starting with, “Why?”
So, none of my family or friends is surprised that I am not accepting the status quo in our world today without asking questions. Do I have answers for this coronavirus? No. Do I thank God that I don’t have to make decisions that impact hundreds of thousands of people?
You bet.
Yet, the questions linger:
Will every county in every state in the country eventually have a confirmed case? How are the counties faring where my loved ones live? (One of my relatives resides in Lake County, Ill., where one out of every 277 people have it.)
What are the current odds in my county of me getting the virus? (Let’s see, 93,653 people live in Dubuque County, 62 cases as of Friday — that’s one in every 1,569 people.) Will my county reach 200, as a March 23 model predicted it would? We all hope not.
Deeper still, did our leaders wait too long to start fighting this virus? You have every right to believe so.
But will we wait too long to start opening things up to get back toward normal? A year from now, you might have every right to believe so.
I’m not a second-guesser — never have been. Especially when it comes to major decisions.
This was my lead sentence for a column I wrote in October, 2002:
“Fifty or 100 years from now, when people read about what happened today and yesterday, they also will have the benefit of reading about what happened tomorrow.”
Talk about philosophical! I’m still not sure my attempt at being deep worked there or not.
That column dealt with President George W. Bush and whether Saddam Hussein and Iraq had weapons of mass destruction or if war was imminent.
Later in the column, I wrote, “If only we could look into the future to decide what to do today to help prevent potential agony tomorrow ...”
That could be directed to our present situation with two tough questions:
- How many more people would have died from the virus had we not shut everything down for as long as we have?
- How many more devastating things will result out of our decisions to shut it down for as long as we’re going to?
Unfortunately, we can’t look into the future. And I won’t second guess the past. We do what we believe we have to do in every given moment.
In a perfect world, all of us would be fully prepared and ready to handle anything and everything that comes our way — even the most out-of-left-field tragedies.
But, as Christians, we know we live in an imperfect, fallen world. That’s why God sent Christ as our salvation.
I’m afraid that my Christianity has waned during this crisis. It’s like I’m on my own little desensitized island, doing what I have to do to survive before being allowed to put my foot back into the water. As my drab routine drags on, so does my faith. It hasn’t been harmed or challenged. It’s just “there.”
I wonder about others:
• Where would you say your faith is right now?
• How has not going to church impacted that faith?
• What things have you done to keep your faith strong?
• What things have people done for you to renew your faith?
I pray that this stretch in our lifetimes is not too devastating for you and your loved ones.