“Cool” is one of those words that has withstood the passage of time.
Yes, there is the traditional “low temperature” definition. But it also is a word that has been used since the era of Chaucer and Shakespeare to casually mean that something is really, really good.
As in, “History is cool.”
And there may be no place in the Midwest cooler in that regard than Dubuque. As Iowa’s oldest city, it is rife with buildings that are more than two centuries old.
As a destination city for many young people looking for that rare combination of urban chic and suburban convenience, Dubuque is home to some very talented individuals who are passionate about the renewal of the city’s vintage architectural treasures.
Restoring the E.W. O’Mara House
Adam Schwendinger, 28, was born and raised in Dubuque. He has been working with Gronen Restoration as a painter for the past four years. He took the plunge a few years ago, buying a 107-year-old four-square bungalow in the historic West 11th Street District that he is renovating and plans to call home.
His introduction to the city’s historic buildings was a trolley tour he took with his fourth-grade class.
“We got to see the inside of the Redstone Mansion,” he said. “The Grand Opera House and all these neat historic buildings. I was fascinated by the architecture. I was drawn to not just the history, but the building accoutrements. The balustrades on the buildings, gargoyles, those were the kind of things I was noticing. And I was already wondering at that age how they were built and how they worked with the building.”
As he got older, Schwendinger spent time attending Heritage Works tours and events. He looked for more than five years for the right home to renovate and found it a few years ago in the West 11th Street Historic District.
The four-square bungalow, known as the E.W. O’Mara House, is nestled between looming Victorians 10 times its size. Schwendinger’s research has found that the house was owned by an Irish family who scraped together enough money in 1915 to buy a lot in what was then a very swanky part of town.
“They probably had an opportunity to buy this lot and to build something in this neighborhood even though, socially, they didn’t belong here,” Schwendinger said.
As he’s begun restoring the property, Schwendinger has found evidence that the family tried hard to fit into their surroundings.
“I’ve found that the floors are much thinner than normal,” he said. “But they’re maple, and the whole idea behind that was that someone would come in and see maple floors and think you had money. But they’re very, very thin. A lot of the finishes in the house were made to look like the family had money when they didn’t.”
Schwendinger’s goal, besides living in the home once he’s finished it, is to keep as much of the original house — inside and out — as he can.
“I can’t change what’s already gone,” Schwendinger said. “But we’re really lucky in Dubuque that this city really cares about its history and its architecture, and we can restore and maintain it.”
Schwendinger spends most days after he’s put in eight hours at his day job working on his 11th Street home.
“I spend a lot of time just pulling out the bad stuff,” he said. “And waiting for the house to tell me what my next move is.”
Restoring the Central Avenue corridor
Chris Richard, 39, never thought buying buildings and restoring them would become like eating potato chips — you can’t just stop at one.
“I bought my first house up on West 17th Street when I was 20,” he said. “I was a first-time homebuyer. I had a couple of roommates. That first house needed some work, and it just kind of snowballed from there, buying bigger buildings and getting into it a little more.”
Richard and his wife Allison, 40, own The Ticket, a sports bar and grill in Platteville, Wis., where they also live. They have become known for their Central Avenue restoration projects, a mix of both commercial and residential spaces.
“To be honest with you, getting involved in historic preservation was happenstance,” Richard said. “It wasn’t like we were searching for something to restore. But we started enjoying it more and more and seeing things you don’t see in new builds.”
Allison takes the helm once any building Chris and his crew restore is ready for interior touches.
“We don’t really furnish them,” she said. “But flooring, lighting, hardwoods, colors, I take care of all of that. I try to keep the history of the building in mind. Particularly with a historic tax credit project, you have to work within those guidelines, respect what was done before, while also making it functional.”
Richard is the first one to admit he’s not a historian.
“One of the biggest things I learned from an architect who is a mentor to me was to make sure to put a good team together,” he said. “So between the architect and the tax credit manager and all of those people on your team, then it kind of comes together.”
After years of restoring historic buildings, Allison said the couple has a different approach than they had when they first started.
“You really come to appreciate the craftsmanship of these old buildings,” she said. “Even the things that you can’t see.”
Architects and project leaders
Bill Doyle, 34, of Dubuque, is the preservation and program director at Heritage Works.
A native of Colorado, Doyle grew up in the Denver suburbs, and it was his family’s trips to historic Larimer Square in downtown Denver that piqued his interest in old buildings.
“I just kind of fell in love with the old buildings,” he said. “But it was also the activity on the street and the feeling of culture there.”
After doing graduate studies in historic preservation, Doyle realized Denver had become a place he couldn’t afford to live.
“I saw the posting for Heritage Works and checked out Dubuque online,” he said. “I saw solid old buildings, and it looked like a fit for what I wanted to do.”
Doyle’s primary responsibilities include education programming and historic tax credit applications for local projects.
“Duane (Hagerty) and I partner together with Jason Neises from the Community Foundation on architecture tours,” he said.
Doyle said the bigger part of his job is doing a lot of writing, particularly technical report writing, for historic tax credits.
“We work a lot with developers,” he said. “But we also work with private citizens on smaller projects. I love doing those especially. There is a very different attitude here toward preservation. This is a great preservation town.”
At Gronen Restoration, project architect Emily Sewell, 30, of Dubuque, starts working on an historic project by doing a condition analysis of the building, followed by examining the design of the building, shaping how things will be moving once the project is started and making sure it’s safe and controlled.
Sewell’s interest in architecture began when she would sketch beside her father as a little girl.
“My dad always had grid paper with him, and he was always sketching plans for our house,” she said. “So I would sit next to him and just sketch along. We had a weekend house in Galena (Ill.), and we would visit and I remember being fascinated by the buildings on Main Street. So it was a wonderful kind of progression throughout my life. Not necessarily an ‘aha’ moment.”
Sewell said she loves working with a team.
“I think that should be reiterated as much as possible in preservation,” she said. “There are so many layers and so much expertise that goes into every project. Having a great team to work with is a necessity.”
Maddy Day, 21, of Dubuque, is an architecture major at Iowa State University. She has worked as the architecture intern for Heritage Works for three years.
“I lived in an old house during middle school that I thought was really cool,” she said. “History has always been one of my favorite classes. I was the kid who liked to go to museums on vacation.”
Day said her interest in preservation happened by accident.
“I was researching older buildings and got to comb through this website that compiled all the old newspapers in town,” she said. “I loved doing that. I got to go through all the old archives at Four Mounds. I’ve always loved the research part of architecture.”
Day plans on adding a preservation cultural heritage minor to her degree next year.
“I love Dubuque, but the idea of exploring another historic city is exciting, too,” she said. “I love all of the stories about old buildings — those are important to preserve, too.”
Hands-on work
Nick Carr, 28, really loves his job.
Carr, a mason with Gronen Restoration, attended Southwest Tech in Fennimore, Wis., and picked the masonry program on a whim.
“I must’ve gotten lucky, because it was a complete accident that I got into masonry,” he said. “But it was like I was meant to do it right from the beginning.”
Masons work with brick, marble, limestone, cast stone, concrete block, glass block and adobe block, using wet mortar to bind the material they’re working with together.
As a mason who works in historic renovation and restoration, Carr works almost exclusively with old material.
“100% of the bricks we use come from the original building,” he said. “We send mortar to a place in Chicago that duplicates historic mortar, so we have new material made exactly like it was originally.”
Carr, who grew up in Darlington, Wis., and makes his home in Dubuque, is amazed at the number of historic buildings still standing in the city, and he has a strong affinity for them.
“There are brick buildings everywhere,” he said. “If you start to tear them down, Dubuque kind of loses. These old beautiful bricks have been around for 100, 150 years. Why start over if these have worked for all those years? It’s just part of the beauty here. I mean, why would you want to start over?”
But the most satisfying part of Carr’s job is what he sees, or rather doesn’t see, when he’s done.
“I’m building on the work of masons from 100 or more years ago,” he said. “When I finish a project, if I stand back and look at it, and it looks like I was never there, then I know I’ve done a good job.”
