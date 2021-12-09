Sorry, an error occurred.
GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts is seeking contributions from area artists for a new virtual art exhibition set to debut on Friday, Jan. 7.
“Great Expectations” aims to embody hopes and dreams for the new year, according to a press release. Artists can contribute work in any medium, including poetry or written word.
The exhibit will be a flip book available to view at www.galenacenterforthearts.com. Print copies also will be available for purchase.
The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Dec. 29.
For more information, email gallerymanager@
galenacenterforthearts.com.
