Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, Italian vegetables, peaches and Butterfinger dessert.
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Liver and onions or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots and pineapple.
Thursday, Aug. 3: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, fruit cocktail and turnover.
Friday, Aug. 4: Pulled pork, baked beans, broccoli slow and lime Jell-O with pears.
Monday, Aug. 7: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, strewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and Scotcharoos.
Tuesday, Aug. 8: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, fried potatoes, peas, apricots and lazy day cookies.
Wednesday, Aug. 9: Meatloaf, baby bakers, corn, tropical fruit and angel food cake with strawberries.
Thursday, Aug. 10: Country fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, Capri vegetables, pears and peach crisp.
Friday, Aug. 11: French toast sticks, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs and applesauce.
Monday, Aug. 14: Shepherd’s pie, coleslaw, dinner roll, pears and cherry chip cake.
Tuesday, Aug. 15: Roast pork, buttered noodles, cheesy cauliflower, fruit cocktail and pumpkin bars.
Wednesday, Aug. 16: Cornflake baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, green beans, applesauce and caramel apple cake.
Thursday, Aug. 17: Taco casserole, Mexican corn, cornbread and cookie.
Friday, Aug. 18: Chicken strips, tater tots, macaroni salad and banana and pudding.
Monday, Aug. 21: Barbecue chicken, hash brown patties, green beans, apricots and Oreo dessert.
Tuesday, Aug. 22: Bake ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit and pineapple upside cake.
Wednesday, Aug. 23: Rueben sandwich, German potato salad, applesauce and German chocolate cake.
Thursday, Aug. 24: Baked cod, butter, lemon and tartar sauce, baby bakers, corn, Mandarin oranges and lemon cake.
Friday, Aug. 25: Hamburgers, onion rings, Snicker apple salad and cupcakes with ice cream.
Monday, Aug. 28: Sloppy Joes, hash brown casserole, peaches and brownie.
Tuesday, Aug. 29: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail and Rick Krispie treat.
Wednesday, Aug. 30: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, pear and Jell-O poke cake.
Thursday, Aug. 31: Ham balls, au gratin potatoes, Capri vegetables, pineapple and bread pudding.
