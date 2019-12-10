GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host a free reading by Carole Sullivan of “O. Henry’s The Gift of the Magi” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The story tells of a young husband and wife dealing with the challenge of buying the perfect gift for each other with very little money.
Following the reading, there will be singing of carols and holiday songs led by Kent Perry. The Summit Street Singers will join the caroling.
A social time and refreshments will conclude the evening.
For more information, call 779-214-0261 or visit galenacenterforthearts.org.