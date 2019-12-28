Traveling fabric exhibit coming to Mound

SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Art Gallery will feature “Kopanang Universe Canticle” from Tuesday, Jan. 7, through Wednesday, March 27.
It will include more than 30 fabric panels filled with stitchery, embroidery, weaving and applique that depict the unfolding story of the universe through the eyes and hands and artistic heritage of women from diverse cultural groups in South Africa.
In the Sotho language, “kopanang” means “gathering together.” Led by Sister Sheila Flynn, OP, in 2001, the women formed a community in the face of their struggle with HIV/AIDS in order to provide medical, familial and spiritual resources.
They came from two previously divided townships near Johannesburg, South Africa. The project was created in three months for World AIDS Day in 2002 and has since been viewed around the globe.
The women took their inspiration from African folklore, the Bible, and the contemporary writings of Thomas Berry and Brian Swimme.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.