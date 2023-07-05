The North American Menopause Society has issued a position paper on the use of non-hormone therapies to ease hot flashes and night sweats. In the article, published in the journal Menopause, the Society says that while “hormone therapy (HT) remains the most effective treatment for vasomotor symptoms and should be considered in menopausal women within 10 years of their final menstrual periods,” for women who have estrogen-dependent cancers, cardiovascular disease or other personal preferences, there are therapies that reliable research shows are safe, effective alternatives.

They include cognitive-behavioral therapy, clinical hypnosis, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors/serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (antidepressives), gabapentin (in a class all its own), fezolinetant (specifically for hot flashes); oxybutynin (a muscle relaxant); and stellate ganglion blocks (used for anxiety, depression and weight loss).

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

