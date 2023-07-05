The North American Menopause Society has issued a position paper on the use of non-hormone therapies to ease hot flashes and night sweats. In the article, published in the journal Menopause, the Society says that while “hormone therapy (HT) remains the most effective treatment for vasomotor symptoms and should be considered in menopausal women within 10 years of their final menstrual periods,” for women who have estrogen-dependent cancers, cardiovascular disease or other personal preferences, there are therapies that reliable research shows are safe, effective alternatives.
They include cognitive-behavioral therapy, clinical hypnosis, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors/serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (antidepressives), gabapentin (in a class all its own), fezolinetant (specifically for hot flashes); oxybutynin (a muscle relaxant); and stellate ganglion blocks (used for anxiety, depression and weight loss).
The statement also says that the following treatments aren’t recommended: paced respiration; supplements/herbal remedies; cooling techniques, avoiding triggers, exercise, yoga, mindfulness-based intervention, relaxation; suvorexant (an insomnia medication), soy foods and extracts, soy metabolite equol (known to be estrogen-like), cannabinoids (marijuana and/or THC); acupuncture, calibration of neural oscillations (used to alter brain wave patterns); chiropractic interventions, clonidine (an antihypertensive); dietary modification, and pregabalin (an anticonvulsant).
If you’re contending with hot flashes and night sweats, talk to your doctor about taking hormone therapy (if you do HT, add a baby aspirin — taken with hot water — to decrease your risk of blood clots). If you cannot use hormones, or don’t want to, ask your doctor about the recommended alternatives, and if there are contraindications because of medications you take or health conditions you have.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.