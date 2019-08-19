The University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery will highlight the issues of illusion, reality and fake information in its first exhibit of the 2019-2020 academic year.
“Illusion in Art” will be open today through Saturday, Sept. 28, in the gallery, Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
The exhibit is free.
“Illusion in Art” will feature 24 images that aim to challenge the viewer’s sense of truth and veracity in art and life. These images are not what they seem, according to Alan Garfield, gallery director.
“All art is an illusion,” he said in a press release. “In fact, art is so illusionary that people often forget that what they’re looking at in a painting, for instance, is just paint. This exhibit reminds us that we suspend disbelief and get caught up in the illusion. Sometimes, the illusion involves perspective with elements closer to us that seem larger than those further away. Yet, on a flat canvas, everything is the same distance.”
The exhibit will bring the worlds of Dali, Magritte, Arcimboldo and modern psychologists together. All the pictures have been chosen to cause dissonance.
A reception for “Illusion in Art” will take place from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 28, in the gallery. The reception will take place in conjunction with the Dubuque Chorale Songfest, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. in John and Alice Butler Hall. Tickets are $15.
Bisignano Art Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, during the academic year. The gallery also is open in conjunction with all major events in John and Alice Butler Hall. Accommodations can be made for weekend viewing by contacting Garfield at 563-589-3717.
For more information,
visit www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.