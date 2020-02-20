The Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will be adding two spring break camps and a home school singers class to its spring schedule.
Students from preschool through eighth grade can take part in the weekly sessions. Financial assistance is available to qualified families. The registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 24, for home school singers; Wednesday, March 4, for spring break camps; and Wednesday, March 11, for Kids Take the Stage spring classes.
For more information, call 563-588-3377, or visit www.belltowertheater.net or visit the Bell Tower Theater from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Home School Singers: 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4-April 29. The cost is $25 per child.
Costume Fun Spring Break Camp: 10 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, March 16-20. Grades 4-8. Space is limited to 12 students. The cost is $85.
Songwriting for Kids Spring Break Camp: 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, March 16-20. Grades 3-6. Space is limited to 12 students. The cost is $85.
Music and Acting for Preschoolers: 4:15-5 p.m. Fridays, March 27-May 1. Ages 3-5. Space is limited to 10 students. The cost is $60.
Let’s Pretend: 4:15-5 p.m. Mondays, March 23-April 27. Kindergarten and first grade. Space is limited to 16 students. The cost is $70.
Creative Theatrics: 4:15-5 p.m. Wednesdays, March 25-April 29. Grades 2-3. The cost is $70.
Acting: 4:15-5 p.m. Thursdays, March 26-April 230. Grades 4-6. Space is limited to 16 students. The cost is $70.
Musical Theater 101: 4:15-5 p.m. Tuesdays, March 24-April 28. Grades 4-6. Space is limited to 20 students. The cost is $95.