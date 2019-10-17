Event: B2wins, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15-$25 for the general public in advance, $20-$30 the day of the show; $12-$22 in advance for alumni, military and veterans, $17-$27 the day of the show; $10 in advance for children and students, $15 the day of the show. Tickets can be chosen as part of a flexible season ticket package or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Online: brazilian2wins.com
Tidbits
- B2wins, pronounced “B-Twins,” is returning to Heritage Center by popular demand.
- Made up of Brazilian twin brothers Walter and Wagner Caldas, the duo features an electric violin and ukulele with vocals, performing a variety of genres and integrating humor and audience participation.
- The twins have defeated violence, poverty, depression and cancer. They are on a mission to make the world smile again.
- According to the twins, what they do extends far beyond music. It’s a tool to make the world a better place.
- B2wins also will be joined on stage by musicians on electric bass and drums.
- A free CyberCafé Knapp Stage pre-show concert, featuring Theresa Rosetta, will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in Heritage Center. Rosetta is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Iowa performing in a jazz and pop style. Her newest EP is titled, “The Flower Project.” Rosetta will be joined by djembe player, Eric Christenson.
Quotable, from B2wins
“Perhaps the most difficult question we are asked is, ‘What kind of music do you play?’ Well, when you break away from the traditional instrumentation of a ‘band’ like we have, you break away the ability to put us into a specific genre. Every song drips with originality and is coupled with thick musicianship. This is why everyone from jazz junkies and reggae lovers, to classical aficionados and hip-hop heads, all leave smiling with their own comparisons of who we sound like. We have many faces and many sounds. We strive to always give you something special, regardless of where we meet and what you like.”