SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host a hybrid of virtual and live performances this month and in July as part of its annual Summer Organ Concert Series.
- Catherine Rodland will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. She is an artist-in-residence at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., and has performed throughout the United States and Canada. Additionally, Rodland has been featured on National Public Radio’s “Pipedreams,” produced CDs and is a specialist in baroque and 20th century music.
- Andrew Schaeffer will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. He serves as the director of music and organist at Luther Memorial Church in Madison and is the editor-at-large of “The Diapason,” one of the oldest and largest American journals devoted to organ, harpsichord and church music. Additionally, Schaeffer is instructor of organ at Ripon College. He has performed recitals throughout the United States and will be a featured performer at the 2021 and 2022 national conventions of the Organ Historical Society.
- Andrew Kreigh will perform live at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. He serves as the director of music and liturgy at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Madison, formerly served as apprentice to cathedral music directors throughout the United States and was an active organist for the Diocese of Madison and cathedral parish in Madison, as well as the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in Milwaukee. He maintains an active concert schedule throughout the United States and has performed in Austria and Germany. Kreigh also has overseen organ projects and installations.
- Karen Black, of Waverly, Iowa, will perform live at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. She is a professor of organ at Wartburg College, is active as a recitalist and clinician and has performed throughout the United States and Germany. Her essay, “J. S. Bach as Theologian-Musician,” appears in “Together by Grace: Introducing the Lutherans,” and she has published organ and choral arrangements with Augsburg Fortress. Her most recent is a collection of organ hymn introductions, “Shine Like the Sun.”
Virtual concerts are available at www.sinsinawa.org/live during the concert time or later in an archived format by clicking “on demand.”
For live concerts, guests must wear a mask, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer. Attendance will be limited to 125. Patrons will have limited access to the
main foyer and Queen of the Rosary Chapel. Live concerts also will be available at
www.sinsinawa.org/live at the time of the concert or later in an archived format by tapping or clicking on “on demand.”
To support the concert series, visit www.sinsinawa.org/donate and select “organ concert series.”
For more information, contact guest services at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.