HARDCOVER FICTION
1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
4. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
6. Weather, Jenny Offill, Knopf
7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
8. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
9. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
11. The Authenticity Project, Clare Pooley, Pamela Dorman Books
12. Dear Edward, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
13. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
5. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
6. Open Book, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street Books
7. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
8. Why We’re Polarized, Ezra Klein, Avid Reader Press/S&S
9. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
10. Successful Aging, Daniel J. Levitin, Dutton
11. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
12. Emotional Intelligence 2.0, Travis Bradberry, Jean Greaves, Talentsmart
13. Profiles in Corruption, Peter Schweizer, Harper
14. Brother & Sister, Diane Keaton, Knopf
15. Brain Wash, David Perlmutter, MD, et al., Little, Brown Spark
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
5. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
6. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
9. We Must Be Brave, Frances Liardet, Putnam
10. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
11. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
12. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
13. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
14. Resistance Women, Jennifer Chiaverini, Morrow
15. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James, Riverhead Books
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
4. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage
5. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Vintage
6. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
7. Inheritance, Dani Shapiro, Anchor
8. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
9. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House
10. Barracoon, Zora Neale Hurston, Amistad
11. Wild Bill, Tom Clavin, St. Martin’s Griffin
12. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
13. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
14. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
15. Frederick Douglass, David W. Blight, S&S
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
3. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
4. The First Lady, James Patterson, Grand Central
5. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel, Dell
6. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central
7. Wolf Pack, C.J. Box, Putnam
8. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
9. The Stranger, Harlan Coben, Dutton
10. The Tale Teller, Anne Hillerman, Harper
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix, $10.99, 9781338315196
4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof, Ivy Claire, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
6. Here in the Real World, Sara Pennypacker, Balzer + Bray
7. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Puffin
8. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
9. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
13. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
14. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
15. Clean Getaway, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
YOUNG ADULT
1. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. Training Camp, Wesley King, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
5. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
9. Legacy and the Queen, Annie Matthew, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
10. The Queen’s Assassin, Melissa de la Cruz, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
11. The Prince and the Dressmaker, Jen Wang, First Second
12. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Infinity Son, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
15. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Love from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. A Valentine for Uni the Unicorn, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Random House Books for Young Readers
4. Dr. Seuss’s Lovey Things, Dr. Seuss, Tom Brannon (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Kokila
7. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. I Am Love: A Book of Compassion, Susan Verde, Peter H. Reynolds (Illus.), Abrams
10. Curious George: I Love You, H.A. Rey, HMH Books for Young Readers
11. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
12. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
13. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
15. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. Hilo (hardcover and paperback), Judd Winick, Random House Books for Young Readers