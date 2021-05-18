GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Guttenberg’s annual River of Music is set to kick off on Friday, June 4, according to a press release.
The free concert series will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 6 in Ingleside Park, with the exception of a concert on July 2, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m.
Attendees are invited to bring chairs, blankets, picnic baskets and restaurant carryout. Glass containers are prohibited. Masks and social distancing will be required, and donations will be accepted.
Concerts will take place rain or shine.
Schedule
June 4: The Side Project.
June 11: Steve & Michele, Just for Fun.
June 18: Pizzin’ in the Wind.
June 25: The Buck Hollow Band.
July 2: Triple Threat.
July 9: Beau Timmerman.
July 16: The Guttenberg German Band.
July 23: Rocktide.
July 30: The Lovehandles.
Aug. 6: Johnnie Walker.