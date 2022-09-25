I came upon Elly Swartz’s “Dear Student” while looking for books to read to get me back in the school mood.
On the cover was a girl who reminded me of myself. She was plopped down on the floor, typing on a computer, with postcards, books and pets floating around her. Considering my interest piqued, I checked out the story and it turned out to be a quick read.
The best way to characterize “Dear Student” is a lighthearted read. It follows a young girl named Autumn as she experiences the remarkable transition to middle school. It’s a period that calls for bravery and love — and this novel does an excellent job of expressing each of these concepts.
“There are a few themes I hope readers glean from Autumn’s journey,” said Elly Swartz in an email interview. “One is that we are all a bit like Autumn. We all have moments when we step into a room and wonder if we fit in. In those moments, I hope kids realize they must stay true to themselves. I want my readers to know they are not alone, and that no matter what challenges they face, they have the courage and support and strength to get to the other side.”
With her mom being a veterinarian, Autumn has grown up knowing how to incorporate compassion into her every move, but middle school brings around new people and ideas.
The new academic year offers hope for the future, and Autumn is quite anxious as she prepares to enter sixth grade. As a quiet, introverted girl, she spends a great amount of time navigating halls and friendships.
When I was reading “Dear Student,” I was in awe of the love that was showcased. Whether that be mother-/daughter or sister-sister, the novel overflows with beautiful relationships.
While on a whim to find an activity that will positively reflect her, she applies for a spot in her school’s anonymous blog post. One person is selected to respond to questions that their peers submit — and Autumn lands the role. She sees several points of view and learns about the importance of advocating.
The teenage years are crucial for growth and have an immense impact on the person you grow to be. Everyone is faced with the situation to make many choices each day, and as Autumn taught me, it is important to make the best out of transitions.
