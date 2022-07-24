Diners and cafés are known for their homespun atmosphere, menu variety throughout the day and homemade comfort food.
Local color often is part of the deal, too, with regular customers meeting to share a meal and perhaps a bit of town gossip.
“Our customers say they come for the food and the entertainment,” said Sue Rausch, owner of Rausch’s Café in Guttenberg, Iowa.
At Lola’s Deli in Elizabeth, Ill., co-owners Carrie Clark and Susan Hanley, both Chicago transplants, serve up a bit of home for Windy City natives, along with an array of sandwiches and homemade breakfast items.
“We have Chicago dogs and Italian beef, because those are two things Chicagoans love and miss when they leave the city,” Clark said.
Millie’s Diner is named for owners Jessica Fields and Anthony Gordon’s daughter. Fields said they use family recipes for some of their menu items, like banana bread French toast.
“The banana bread is my grandmother’s recipe,” Fields said.
Whether you have a hankering for breakfast, lunch or dinner, here are some diners and cafés — and a few pubs and bars for good measure — that definitely are worth the drive, along with menu recommendations from owners and employees for first-time visitors.
Darrell’s: 225 S. Main St., Monticello, Iowa; 319-465-3168. Hours: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Be sure to try: Local fresh veggies, fresh beef burgers, breakfast all day.
Doolittle’s Pub & Eatery: 135 S. Jefferson St., Lancaster, Wis.; 608-723-7676. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Be sure to try: Any of the fresh and locally sourced burgers.
Dottie’s Café: 504 Central Ave., Dubuque; 563-556-9617. Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Be sure to try: Hillbilly Surprise.
Ellenboro Saloon: 3886 Ellenboro Road, Lancaster, Wis.; 608-723-2469. Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Be sure to try: Applewood bacon-wrapped homemade smoked meatloaf sandwich with homemade bacon jam.
Emmy Lou’s Café: 11347 Oldenburg Lane, Galena, Ill.; 815-777-4732. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Be sure to try: Anything on the breakfast menu, hot beef sandwich, homemade meat pasties on Thursday.
Friederick’s Family Restaurant: 430 Lincoln Ave., Fennimore, Wis.; 608-822-7070. Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Be sure to try: Friday salad bar with all fresh and homemade items.
Grace’s Place: 325 First Ave., Cascade, Iowa; 563-852-5200. Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Be sure to try: Homemade sloppy Joes, homemade chicken salad, smoked prime rib, brisket and ribs (weekends only).
Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road, Dubuque; 563-556-9734. Hours: 11 a.m. to close Tuesday-Friday, 4 p.m. to close Saturday. Call to verify lunch and dinner service hours. Be sure to try: Homemade pie.
Kalmes Restaurant: 100 N. Main St., Saint Donatus, Iowa; 563-773-2480. Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Be sure to try: Homemade noodles.
Lawrence’s Pub & Eatery: 46 E. Main St., Benton, Wis.; 608-759-4000. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Be sure to try: Ultimate prime rib sandwich.
The Lemon Door: 1030 Lincoln Ave., Fennimore, Wis.; 608-822-0002. Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Be sure to try: Triple B BLT with locally sourced bacon and veggies, plus homemade bacon mayo.
Lola’s Deli: 102 N. Main St., Elizabeth, Ill.; 815-858-6026. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to noon Friday-Monday. Be sure to try: Chicago dogs, Italian beef.
Maggie’s Diner: 28534 U.S. 18, McGregor, Iowa; 563-873-2935. Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Be sure to try: Pecan pancakes.
Main Street Café: 136 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa (second location opening soon at 101 McKenzie Drive); 563-652-6679. Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Be sure to try: Homemade chicken strips.
Millie’s Diner: 205 W. Main St., Dickeyville, Wis.; 608-568-9965. Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Be sure to try: Giant pancakes, homemade hash browns, banana bread French toast.
Otto’s Place: 100 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.; 815-776-0240. Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Last seating at 1 p.m. Be sure to try: Country eggs Benedict, egg tacos, vegan breakfast burrito.
Owl Café: 80 N. Second St., Platteville, Wis.; 608-725-9001. Hours: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Be sure to try: Homemade soups and pies.
Pearl’s Place: 215 Jess St., Bernard, Iowa; 563-879-3307. Hours: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Be sure to try: Burgers.
Rausch’s Café: 123 U.S. 52, Guttenberg, Iowa; 563-252-2102. Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Be sure to try: Shipwreck omelet, hot beef with homemade gravy.
Red Roof Diner: 195 Peterson Drive, Peosta, Iowa; 563-556-6004. Hours: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Be sure to try: Hot beef sandwich.
Rhody’s Fine Food & Spirits: 14167 Old Highway Road, Dubuque; 563-585-1500. Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Saturday: Be sure to try: Burgers, homemade cakes and pies.
Second Street Station: 116 S. Second St., Bellevue, Iowa; 563-872-5410. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Be sure to try: Pizza, burgers.
Solid Ground Cassville (Wis.) Café: 101 W. Amelia St., Cassville; 608-725-9001. Hours: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Be sure to try: Cream cheese-stuffed French toast.
Stella’s Café: 100 N. Main St., Stockton, Ill.; 815-947-2080. Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Be sure to try: Corned beef skillet, breakfast burrito.
Timothy’s Café: 940 Lincoln Ave., Fennimore, Wis.; 608-822-6331. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Be sure to try: Tim’s eggs Benedict, roast beef.
Trackside Bar and Grill: 709 Peosta St., Peosta, Iowa; 563-556-3390. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday. Be sure to try: Lunker burger.
Vicki’s Cozy Café: 132 N. Iowa St., Muscoda, Wis.; 608-739-9004. Hours: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Be sure to try: Dumpster plate.
Water Street Market and Café: 133 W. Water St., Shullsburg, Wis.; 608-965-3144. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Be sure to try: Homemade pies, homemade pasties on Tuesday, homemade meatloaf on Thursday.
