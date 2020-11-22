Reader, I have a confession to make: I tore up the column I had written for the Sunday before Thanksgiving because its tone of cockeyed optimism rang false even to my ears.
Yes, we have much to rejoice in with a record turnout of voters in the election and a vaccine on the way. We have an opportunity to heal our troubled nation. We are not, however, going to return to normal overnight. We don’t know what normal will be.
We have more questions than answers. Will we be able to vote at polling places four years from now? Can we in good conscience organize intergenerational family gatherings this summer? How long must we endure our loved ones dying alone? How will we reclaim for our children the learning lost in these chaotic changes that COVID-19 has wrought on their patchworked education? How many more will die — young, old and in-between — before we eradicate this confounding disease?
While I have hope, it doesn’t eclipse the grief I feel for the lives and jobs and confidence in our country and its future that so many of us have lost. I mourn the rancor among us. I dread winter. I’m sick of Netflix. And oh, how I yearn to hug a little immune-compromised girl that I love when she stretches out her arms to me.
And so, I take comfort in The Stockdale Paradox, a term coined by Jim Collins in his book, “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap and Others Don’t.”
Collins’ theory gets its name from James Stockdale, a navy commander held captive as a prisoner of war for seven years during the Vietnam War.
After his release, when asked about who didn’t make it out of the camps, Adm. Stockdale replied, “Oh, that’s easy. The optimists.” He explained that they had pinned their hearts on getting out by Christmas or Easter. “And then Thanksgiving, and then it would be Christmas again. They died of a broken heart ...”
Thus, Stockdale concluded, “You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end — which you can never afford to lose — with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.” (In an odd footnote, Stockdale became the vice presidential candidate for Ross Perot in 1992 and bemused audiences by opening the vice-presidential debate with existential questions he had well earned, but which some used to paint him as a doddering eccentric: “Who am I? Why am I here?”)
It’s an odd twist of fate, then, that Stockdale’s theory has been revived to bring us hope in a time when it is hard to come by. For that, I’m thankful.