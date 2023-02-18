More than 165 years after its cornerstone was laid, St. Raphael Cathedral is receiving a renovation worthy of its historic significance.
A $2 million three-phase renovation began in 2021 with resurfaced parking lots and improvement of the drainage around the building. Work will soon begin on the steeple, roof and other parts of the exterior as part of Phase 2. It is scheduled to be completed by December, and Phase 3 will begin in 2024.
St. Raphael pastor the Rev. Dennis Quint said the planning began for the renovation while Monsignor Tom Toale, now at St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church, was the pastor.
Recommended for you
Quint said the renovation is being made possible largely because of historic tax credits the archdiocese has been able to secure from the state of Iowa.
“We’re grateful that the state offers these credits as part of their historic renovation program,” he said. “That’s a huge benefit.”
Bill Doyle, preservation and program director at Heritage Works, said most of the project has qualified for the credits.
“It’s a stringent program,” he said. “You have to work with architects, go through archives and historical documentation. You have to dig deep.”
An evaluation examining the historic significance of the building, submitting detailed rehabilitation plans and photo documentation are just a few of the steps required to obtain approval.
“Rehabilitation is where the state gets picky with how things get done,” Doyle said. “It gets very detailed. What kind of mortar is going to be used? How you’re going to restore something, and if you’re not going to restore it, how you’re going to replace it and what you’re going to use to replace it.”
But, Doyle added, the complex process can be the difference between moving forward or scrapping a rehabilitation plan.
“It’s a lot of work,” he said. “But these credits are a really good incentive for rehabilitating buildings and preserving our architectural heritage.”
Quint said preservation is a key part of the project.
“The cathedral is not just an important church for Catholics and the diocese,” he said. “It’s one of the first things you see above the city when you cross the (Julien Dubuque) bridge. People who come to Dubuque come for the architecture and the beauty of these buildings.”
Phase 1, which was completed last year, also included some landscaping and walkway work, and revamping the chapel entrance. Phase 2 has begun work on the HVAC systems.
That phase will continue when scaffolding goes up in the spring to begin work on the roof and steeple. Other exterior work in Phase 2 includes restoration of the millwork on the windows, which will be done by Glass Heritage in Davenport, Iowa, and a window restoration team from Gronen Construction; tuckpointing on the facade of both the church and the rectory; and a makeover of the limestone foundation.
“The church and rectory will get a new roof,” said Terri Droessler, Gronen project manager. “Steeple renovation will include replacing any rusted or dilapidated metal pieces. Limestone on the side of the steeple and the foundation will be cleaned and re-tuckpointed.”
Droessler said new ladders and stairs for access to the steeple and an upgrade of the bell system also will be part of Phase 2.
Phase 3 will include interior work such as restoration of some of the stained glass.
“Most of the stained glass is in good shape,” said Jim Prochaska, a congregation and renovation committee member. “But there are some that we’ve discovered may need some work.”
But Droessler said most of the work in Phase 3 has yet to be determined.
Doyle said that’s not surprising.
“That’s the reality of these projects. You don’t know what needs to be done until you actually start doing it.”
Quint said the generosity across the tri-state area for the renovations has been very positive.
“We’re very thankful for the financial help across the diocese,” he said. “And we’re thankful for the state program.”
Quint said the renovations of the Cathedral that has stood since 1857 were inevitable considering the building’s age and the number of people who come through its doors on a regular basis.
“We’re not gilding the lily here, as the archbishop has said,” he said. “These are necessary repairs.”
Prochaska said the renovations will ensure that the Cathedral remains an important Dubuque landmark.
“St. Raphael is like a beacon in the city,” he said. “It’s the Mother Church of the archdiocese. Like all buildings, it eventually has deteriorated and needs some attention.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.