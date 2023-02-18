More than 165 years after its cornerstone was laid, St. Raphael Cathedral is receiving a renovation worthy of its historic significance.

A $2 million three-phase renovation began in 2021 with resurfaced parking lots and improvement of the drainage around the building. Work will soon begin on the steeple, roof and other parts of the exterior as part of Phase 2. It is scheduled to be completed by December, and Phase 3 will begin in 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.