Dave Hampton and Caleb Chung spent nine months creating the first prototype Furby. After working to have their Furby licensed, they invited fellow toy and game inventor Richard C. Levy to join their efforts to sell it.
Levy brought Furby to Tiger Electronics, and Tiger’s Roger Shiffman purchased the rights. Furby’s first public appearance was at the American International Toy Fair in 1998. They originally retailed for about $35 and sold very well.
Unexpected early demand during the 1998 Christmas season drove the resale price to more than $100 and sometimes as high as several hundred dollars. Furbies were sold for more than $300 in newspapers and in auctions. Nicknames were given to the different aesthetic varieties, and sellers assigned rarity values to them.
The significant aftermarket demand and high resale value for the toy resulted in cases of fraud in which customers paid for Furbies that were never delivered. Parental battles, arguments and fights increased rapidly as supplies dwindled.
Recommended for you
In just one 12-month period, a total of 27 million Furby toys were sold.
Furbies have made many attempts to recover their original excitement in the marketplace but have fallen short. EBay continues to offer up these early robotic toys and later renditions.
Our Jester Furby sold for $95, not a bad return on a toy that retailed for $35.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.