Furby

Dave Hampton and Caleb Chung spent nine months creating the first prototype Furby. After working to have their Furby licensed, they invited fellow toy and game inventor Richard C. Levy to join their efforts to sell it.

Levy brought Furby to Tiger Electronics, and Tiger’s Roger Shiffman purchased the rights. Furby’s first public appearance was at the American International Toy Fair in 1998. They originally retailed for about $35 and sold very well.

