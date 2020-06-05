First-time director Andrew Patterson gives his spin on the sci-fi genre in Amazon Prime’s original film, “The Vast of Night.”
Everett is a radio DJ and his friend Fay is a switchboard operator in New Mexico in the 1950s. When strange radio frequencies and stories from townspeople begin to swirl, the duo attempts to find evidence of UFO sightings.
The films stars Jake Horowitz, Sierra McCormick and Gail Cronauer. The film is directed by Patterson.
Patterson’s low-budget approach to the alien genre pays off. The film is bolstered by two excellent lead performances and an effective atmosphere.
Horowitz and McCormick also are first-timers, but you won’t be able to tell. The film lies squarely on their shoulders as they’re almost in every scene together. Their chemistry is engaging and you’re as invested in the mission as they are.
Their acting skills are put to the test with incredibly long takes. Some last nearly 10 minutes without cuts, such as a scene with Fay communicating information through a switchboard. Particularly for a crew of first-timers, these scenes are executed expertly and stand out.
There’s some sweeping takes of the town at night that look beautiful. Mixed with a great synthetic score, the proper “Spielberg” vibes are present.
There’s some experimental elements to the film that are visually intriguing. Some scenes are shown on a retro TV screen with the camera watching the characters in third person. Other scenes feature a dark screen while callers reflect on their UFO experiences, leaving the imagination to the viewer.
As for some issues, there’s clearly budgetary restraints. I also found some of the color grading to be inconsistent from scene to scene. Since the film takes place during night, you can tell when some shots look unpolished.
“The Vast of Night” is not an alien invasion extravaganza. Instead, it burns at a slower pace with a confined budget. While this won’t be up to everyone’s tastes, I think the result is an ambitious piece of filmmaking. This is how to make a suspenseful film on a low budget. I’m looking forward to what Patterson and company do next.
I give the film 4 stars out of 5. “The Vast of Night” is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 30 minutes. It’s available to stream on Amazon Prime video.