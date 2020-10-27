PEOSTA, Iowa — An ecumenical gathering, featuring fire and song, ritual and contemplation will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Swiss Valley Park to honor Allhallows Eve, Samhain, All Saints, All Souls and the full moon.
Those attending can meet behind the Green Ash Pavilion in Swiss Valley Park.
A Meskwaki elder will offer an opening prayer, song and a sacred fire.
The event is inspired by Indigenous and Celtic spirituality and is part of the Wild Church network, which connects ecology and spirituality.
Social distancing will be practiced. Participants are welcome to bring food and a chair.
The service will be facilitated by lay leader Eric Anglada.
RSVP is not required but appreciated by contacting eric.anglada@gmail.com or calling 608-642-4507.