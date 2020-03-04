When I was growing up Catholic in Dubuque in the 1960s, meatless Fridays were sacrosanct.
At home, we had creamed tuna on toast, salmon patties, or my mother’s Kennedy Chowder, named after our new president. On a rare lucky Friday, Dad and Mom treated us to a fish fry dinner at a supper club.
One of our regular haunts was the Chateau Supper Club and Motel, along U.S. 52, north of Holy Ghost Church, my family’s parish since 1908. A large pink neon sign with a sparkling neon martini glass on top glowed at the entrance to the parking lot, which usually was filled on a Friday night.
Live music played on weekends at the Chateau — sometimes even big-named ones, like Count Basie. The nights that a band or a jazz trio would play, my father always asked our waitress to request their favorite song, “Lara’s Theme,” from “Dr. Zhivago,” a popular film at the time. One time, the band leader, who had apparently never heard of the movie, announced while motioning over to my father, “And now folks, we have a request this evening from Dr. Zhivago to play, “Somewhere My Love.” Dad suppressed a smile.
The Chateau’s customers largely were Dubuque’s northsiders. So at Friday night fish fries, we knew most everyone. Once the hostess moved to seat us at our table, it often took a few minutes for us to work our way through the room. Dad, who often reminded us that he was blessed with an “Irish gift of gab,” would stop at almost every table to say hello. He’d wave to the table of a friend he’d known since the 1920s. “How ya doin’, Elmer?” That’s the culture of a true supper club. It’s community.
But even given the attraction of such conviviality, the food and drink were the true stars at the Chateau. Dad stuck to his tried-and-true Old Milwaukee beer. Mom, a sidecar. Aunt Sallie, possibly a gin martini, with two green olives, stuffed with pimento. We kids would grab a stealth sip.
“Ugh, it tastes like turpentine!” I said of my first martini sampling.
Who could drink this stuff? I much preferred for her to order a Tom Collins and share her straw.
A trip to the salad bar came next. Salad bars in Dubuque were highly competitive, one even advertising, “Home of the 9-foot Salad Bar!” But the main attraction was the crispy perch served family-style from heaping platters, along with a side of French fries or a baked potato with sour cream.
Supper clubs mostly are a Midwestern phenomenon that flourished in the decades after World War II, often in small towns, or better yet, out in the country.
A true supper club offers fish fries on Friday, a de rigueur relish tray before dinner, a classic brandy Old-fashioned cocktail and is family-owned and never, ever a chain or corporate restaurant. They also included extra credit points for all-you-can-eat during fish fris, customized matchbooks and after-dinner ice cream drinks, like grasshoppers and pink squirrels.
Christmas lights strung around the bar or fireplace, and vintage signs from beers that live only in memory round out the quintessential supper club atmosphere.
Bartenders typically are men, and food servers are women who take your order with a warm, “Gotcha, hon.”
The majority of customers are regulars who have been coming for years. People might lean over to talk to one of the few strangers seated at the next table: “Ya know, the walleye is really good tonight. Ya outta try it.”
As a kid, there was nothing quite as magical as dressing up — in blue taffeta over crinoline and black patent leather shoes — for a family birthday or graduation.
My family went “out to eat” to celebrate these special occasions. I especially loved summer outings in the days before our house was air conditioned. Every local supper club had a sign at the door with a penguin or a dripping blue icicle that boldly announced, “Air-conditioned Comfort,” a feature as compelling as the food.
My warm memories are of the comfort food, as well as the ambiance and the friendliness. We never dined with strangers. There always were tables of people we knew from Holy Ghost, the Tri-State Twirlers square dance club, my mother’s bridge club, their euchre or poker group, fellow railroaders, even relatives from the country.
Our favorite places were the supper clubs that dotted the small towns around Dubuque, with names like The Log Cabin, Leiser’s, The Dug Out, The Circle, The Moracco, The Avalon and The Chateau. The Safari Supper Club, with its neon palm trees out front in the parking lot, even carried a whiff of the exotic.
But my favorite was The Old Timer’s Athletic and Country Club, back when it was “out in the country,” about three miles from our house.
Built in the mid-1940s by a local couple, it was swanky for its time. One could not just open the door and walk right in. A guest rang a buzzer and was allowed in to the dim inner sanctum.
Squeezed into our green 1953 Chevy, a constant refrain from us kids was, “Dad, can we order onion rings? Puh-leeze?”
I have searched the world over for onion rings that compare to The Old Timer’s. Without question, I can attest that these remain unmatched. Dipped in bread crumbs and deep fried, the first bite of crunchy decadence sent sweet onion juice dribbling down your chin. Sadly, after a terrific 30-year run, The Old Timer’s closed in 1975, the same year I graduated from college and moved away from Dubuque.
In my travels as an adult, I’ve been fortunate to sample remarkable food from around the world. But despite my enjoyment of world cuisine, my palate yearns for Midwestern supper clubs. But is this mere nostalgia tugging at my heartstrings and memory? Can modern day supper clubs be just as good as those I remember?
Supper club treasures not only survive but also thrive amid a contemporary playing field of microscopic gastronomy, foams and fusions. You’ll find no pork bellies or chimichurri here. Bartenders, not mixologists, greet customers as they walk in the door. One does not dine amid a room of strangers on expense accounts. Fellow customers are neighbors and friends who have been coming here for decades.
In an era in which last year’s food trend already might be this year’s ho-hum, supper clubs remain firmly rooted in tradition, with a loyal following whose thread weaves through multiple generations. The Friday night fish fry symbolizes something uniquely Midwestern, not found in Brooklyn or Portland. There is a mysterious quality to the Midwestern supper club that’s not easily defined.
Each supper club, dating to those legendary onion rings at The Old Timer’s, has captivated with its unique magic. Fifty years from now, some of them will continue to be thriving, with the same divine alchemy of comfort food, hearty cocktails and sense of community that have made them successful for years.
So just bring out that relish tray, sizzling walleye and a brandy Old-fashioned, topped with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry.
Sit back.
Sip.
Savor.
Share.