HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The Fever River Puppeteers will present, “The Phantom of the Hazel Green Opera House,” a Halloween marionette show, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 24; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25; and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St.
In the show, Witch Hazel Green and Frankie try to find out who kidnapped Scarecrow Sally and a mysterious stranger.
The 40-minute show is suitable for all ages.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited to 20 people. Reservations are required, as well as masks for those 5 and older.
Tickets, available at the door, are $5 per person. To make a reservation, call 608-732-7129.