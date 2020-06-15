Since the beginning of April, comedians Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke have been posting videos of themselves performing elaborate lip-syncs complete with over-the-top choreography and costumes at #LockdownLipsync. They’re fighting off the COVID blues — and helping others do it too!
Unfortunately, there are many folks still riding the corona coaster — the up-and-down feeling of uncertainty, anxiety and helplessness that comes from worrying about your health and the health of those around you, employment, social isolation, finances, your children’s education and more. A survey conducted by www.sharecare.com found 91% of people have been impacted by feelings of worry, 20% reported extreme stress, and there’s been a whopping 230% increase in the number of folks who feel anxiety. An American Psychiatric Association survey found that nearly 40% of Americans fear getting sick or dying from COVID-19, and 62% are anxious about a friend or family member falling ill.
For your immediate and long-term health, it’s essential that you find ways to relieve your stress and anxiety. We suggest you:
- Start your morning with 10 minutes of meditation. Go to sharecare.com for instructions.
- Consider psychological telemedicine. Many practices offer virtual talk therapy; there are also online-only therapy apps.
- Stay connected with friends and family, through the phone or video chats. Sometimes easing anxiety is as simple as seeing a familiar face and having a few laughs.
- Start a new hobby or project; it will provide distraction, gratification and a sense of expanding horizons, even if they’re just digital.