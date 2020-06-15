Since the beginning of April, comedians Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke have been posting videos of themselves performing elaborate lip-syncs complete with over-the-top choreography and costumes at #LockdownLipsync. They’re fighting off the COVID blues — and helping others do it too!

Unfortunately, there are many folks still riding the corona coaster — the up-and-down feeling of uncertainty, anxiety and helplessness that comes from worrying about your health and the health of those around you, employment, social isolation, finances, your children’s education and more. A survey conducted by www.sharecare.com found 91% of people have been impacted by feelings of worry, 20% reported extreme stress, and there’s been a whopping 230% increase in the number of folks who feel anxiety. An American Psychiatric Association survey found that nearly 40% of Americans fear getting sick or dying from COVID-19, and 62% are anxious about a friend or family member falling ill.

For your immediate and long-term health, it’s essential that you find ways to relieve your stress and anxiety. We suggest you:

  • Start your morning with 10 minutes of meditation. Go to sharecare.com for instructions.
  • Consider psychological telemedicine. Many practices offer virtual talk therapy; there are also online-only therapy apps.
  • Stay connected with friends and family, through the phone or video chats. Sometimes easing anxiety is as simple as seeing a familiar face and having a few laughs.
  • Start a new hobby or project; it will provide distraction, gratification and a sense of expanding horizons, even if they’re just digital.

Oz is host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and Roizen is chief wellness officer and chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.