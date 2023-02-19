mcdonaldsspoon.jpg

In the 1970s, McDonald’s plastic spoons were used by some to measure cocaine.

In the late 1970s, it became apparent the small plastic coffee spoons at McDonald’s restaurants were being used by some immersed in the drug culture for other than their intended purpose of stirring hot beverages.

These plastic spoons had become a popular item of drug paraphernalia, a sort of everyman’s coke spoon, and they were being used to measure and snort cocaine.

