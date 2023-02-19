In the late 1970s, it became apparent the small plastic coffee spoons at McDonald’s restaurants were being used by some immersed in the drug culture for other than their intended purpose of stirring hot beverages.
These plastic spoons had become a popular item of drug paraphernalia, a sort of everyman’s coke spoon, and they were being used to measure and snort cocaine.
Businesses (especially ones that view families as their primary market) are not well served by having their products associated with illegal activities. McDonalds reacted to the problem by redesigning the stirrer, replacing the spoon with a flat paddle.
While such change didn’t stop cocaine use, it did work to distance McDonald’s from the drug culture connection that linked one of its products with the world of illegal drugs.
Today, these vintage coffee spoons are collectable and will sell on eBay.
A recent search found more than 45 listings for the collectable spoons. Refining the search to see how many had sold in the past 30 days, we found 101 sold listings.
They ranged in price from $1 to $5 each. We recently sold a lot of 12 for $25.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit
