Last month, we took a look at how some Iowa and Illinois towns got their names and the stories behind them.
This month, we’ll look at some of the stories of our southwest Wisconsin neighbors.
Belmont (Lafayette County): It’s not known who first called it “Belle Monte,” although it’s likely it was French trappers and fur traders. Translating to “beautiful hill,” the 1,400-foot mound to the east of Belmont likely was what drew their attention. The Wisconsin Territory’s first capital, the original buildings where the legislature met for the first and only time in 1836 have been restored and are open to visitors.
Beetown (Grant County): Early settler Cyrus Alexander found a 425-pound hunk of lead in the cavity of a tree in 1827. The tree was a bee tree, occupied by a colony of bees, and it’s likely Alexander overturned the tree to harvest the honey. He called his find bee lead, and subsequently, the nearby town was called Beetown.
Cuba City (Grant County): This is one of those fun town names where the myth is much more interesting than the name itself.
When Solomon Craiglow, William Stephens and Madison Johnson platted the village, there was a disagreement about what to name the town. Craiglow wanted to call the town “Yuba” after the Yuba River in California where he had made his fortune. Stephens, perhaps because he knew it would irritate Craiglow, said “We’ll call it Stephensville!”
“You b’damned we won’t!” Craiglow reportedly shouted.
To which Stephens replied, “That’s it! We’ll call it Yuba!”
The name stuck for a while, but when it was discovered that another Wisconsin town was called Yuba, the name was changed to Cuba. In the 1920s, the U.S. postmaster general insisted the official town name match the “Cuba City” railroad station sign and officially designated the town as Cuba City.
Hazel Green (Grant and Lafayette counties): Originally named Hardy’s Scrape after James Hardy, who had fought for and won possession of a mine from a fellow miner, it was eventually called Hard Scrabble. In 1838, when a post office was established, some citizens thought the town should have a more appropriate and appealing name. Hazel Green was suggested by Capt. Charles McCoy, who some people said hailed from Hazel Green, Ky. There also is a story that the original town site was covered with hazel bushes.
Muscoda (Grant and Iowa counties): Originally called English Meadow, the Mascouten tribe word for meadow, mash-ko-deng, pronounced “muskoday,” eventually became Muscoda.
Sinsinawa (Grant County): Meaning “rattlesnake” in the Algonquian language, the land on which Father Samuel Mazzuchelli founded his college and the Dominican Sisters might once have been infested with rattlesnakes. A rattlesnake effigy mound is said to be somewhere on the site. But there’s no need to worry — while there are venomous snakes in most states, the last death by a rattlesnake bite in Wisconsin occurred in 1900.
Boscobel (Grant County): Another French-derived name, Boscobel was named by an official of the Milwaukee and Mississippi Railroad when it established a station in the area. The new depot was dubbed “Bosque Belle,” meaning “beautiful wood.” No, it didn’t have anything to do with a farmer who called his two cows in every day with, “Co, Boss, Co, Belle!” which is one of the tall tales of how the town got its name.
Mineral Point (Iowa County): Lead was discovered in the area in 1828. “Mineral” for the common name of lead at the time, and “Point” for the point of land where it had first been discovered, became the name of the mining camp that sprung up on a steep hillside above the diggings. The influence of Cornwall miners who flocked here is still seen today in the town’s limestone buildings, its annual Cornish Festival and the pasties (pastry traditionally filled with meat and vegetables) at places like the Red Rooster Cafe and the Walker House.
Sources: Grant County Historical Society: www.grantcountyhistory.org; Genealogy Trails: www.genealotytrails.com; Grant County Economic Deveopment: www.grantcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.