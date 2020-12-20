The Christmas season is a time when all the good little boys and girls are writing their letters to Santa and asking for that special toy that has captured their attention.
In the 1950s and early 1960s, anything with Roy Rogers’ name on it was a must-have, on many a young man’s Christmas list.
This holster and gun combination we found at a recent estate cleanout and was sold last week on eBay. The guns did not match: One was a Hubley Western cap gun and the other was a Pony Boy cap gun made by Actoy.
The real treasure was the double holster set with silver studs and red jewels and, of course, the double RR brand of Roy Rogers’ “King of the Cowboys.”
It was purchased for the memories of an era decades past for $110.
So, what is on your Christmas list?