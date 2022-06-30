If your birthday is today: Take the path that makes you happy. A change may make you feel uncomfortable this year, but the benefits will outweigh any aggravation or anxiety. Avoid situations that put you in an emotional conundrum.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Make a change before someone beats you to it, and you'll find yourself in a much better place mentally and emotionally. Put the past behind you and start anew.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Get moving. Trusting your intelligence and having an optimistic outlook will win favors and support. Make love your priority.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you wait, someone will take charge and disappoint you. Make sure you oversee things so that every detail will be taken care of.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll be uncertain about what you want to do. Take the initiative to do the work yourself. There is no room for laziness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Observation will pay off. Networking will lead to an exciting proposal. Make sure you get what you want in writing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be willing to put your energy into making things happen, but don't let anyone take advantage of your enthusiasm. Make sure you get what you give.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Emotions will surface. Be open about your thoughts to those affected by your choices. A plan for a shakeup must be considered.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stay focused on what's important to you, while also expanding your horizons. Personal improvements will give you a needed boost.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refuse to get into an emotional disagreement with someone looking for a fight. Set a budget for a project or party.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Start a home improvement project. Channel your energy into something concrete. Don't start something you can't finish.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be inventive, and you'll develop an idea that will help you stand out. Invest in yourself instead of benefitting someone else.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep your thoughts private. Someone will misconstrue what you say. A single-handed approach will provide you with the freedom to get things done without disruption.
