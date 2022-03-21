For many years, fibromyalgia was misunderstood, even among medical professionals. Despite clinical research and a broader knowledge, there are a lot of myths and misconceptions surrounding this mysterious condition, which can make it difficult to diagnose and explain to loved ones.
I’ve compiled a few of the more common myths about fibromyalgia and some fact-filled rebuttals to help you — and others — understand this condition better.
It’s all in your head
Just because fibromyalgia is difficult to describe, it doesn’t mean it’s not real.
If you’re like most sufferers, you’ve probably tried to make your loved ones understand that you’re in constant pain all over, you can’t seem to concentrate and you have frequent headaches or joint stiffness. You also might suffer from depression or bowel issues.
There are three main criteria we look for when suspecting fibromyalgia: Widespread or severe pain, symptoms that last three months or longer and symptoms that can’t be explained by other disorders or conditions.
Fibromyalgia is a woman’s disease
Men are notorious for avoiding the doctor. This might explain why there isn’t more of a record of men suffering from fibromyalgia.
We do see more women than men with fibromyalgia, but men can get it, too — they just don’t seem to seek help for it as often.
If you are a man with any of the high-risk factors for fibromyalgia, such as a history of rheumatoid disorders, depression or a family member with fibromyalgia, I urge you to contact your primary care provider for a full physical or evaluation.
You have arthritis or something else, not fibromyalgia
One of the reasons fibromyalgia poses a diagnostic challenge is that its symptoms mimic those of other conditions. For example, the same aches, pain and joint stiffness that comes with fibromyalgia also can indicate rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome.
The mood problems of fibromyalgia might indicate a major depressive disorder, or the tingling sensation you feel might be attributed to multiple sclerosis or myasthenia gravis.
Fibromyalgia might share symptoms with other health conditions or issues, but it’s a distinct condition. Your provider will need to perform a thorough examination and run diagnostic tests to rule out other underlying health conditions before reaching a fibromyalgia diagnosis. It also is possible to suffer from multiple conditions simultaneously.
Nothing can be done about this incurable condition
While fibromyalgia cannot be cured, its symptoms can be treated successfully. It is important to find a provider who understands this condition well and has experience treating its many and varied effects.
There are several options available for treatments that use the most advanced technology and evidence-based treatments, such as: Trigger point therapy, steroid injections, electrical stimulation, nerve blocks, acupuncture, exercise, stress management, nutrition counseling and psychological support.
If you suffer from fibromyalgia or think you might be experiencing this condition, please contact your primary care provider or a pain management specialist for additional evaluation and treatment options.