The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will celebrate its 11th year of highlighting independent filmmakers from Wednesday through Sunday, April 20-24, this year.
“We have 121 features, documentaries and short films in the festival this year,” said Executive Director Susan Gorrell. “And an additional 25 films in our new categories, Future Filmmakers and Student Spotlight.”
The 146 films is a slight uptick from last year’s 130, an indication that the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the festival for the past two years is less of a factor.
The Future Filmmakers category includes groups from Illinois, Wisconsin and California, all of whom are planning on representing their films in person, and a 13-year-old documentary filmmaker from New York. The Student Spotlight category will feature several films from college students.
Many of the films will have representation at the festival, either from directors, producers, writers or filmmakers.
“I would estimate between 90 and 100 of the films will have representation at the festival,” Gorrell said. “There are some times that people show up, and I don’t even know they’re coming. It’s always a surprise.”
Members of the cast of “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis” will be in Dubuque. The film has received a nomination for Best Feature.
Lance Nichols (“Into the Badlands”), Evan Williams (“Degrassi: The Next Generation”), Amye Gousset (“Nashville,” “Army Wives”) and former NFL player-turned-actor Marcus Dupree are cast members who have committed to being at the festival.
There will be opportunities to attend screenings, including some days where regular films can be viewed for free.
“Thursday is Runde Day,” Gorrell said. “All regular films are free thanks to Runde Auto Group. And Friday is Green State Credit Union Student Day. All students are free for regular films.”
Returning is the Chandlee family’s sponsorship of Kids Free Day at Creative Adventure Lab on Sunday.
Other events include an opening night meet and mingle party, Brinton Reprise Silent Film event, after parties, panels and workshops, JDIFF Block Party, a Stop Animation workshop at Creative Adventure Lab hosted by filmmaker Luke Bassuener and an after party featuring beer and food to celebrate the closing film “One Pint at a Time,” a documentary highlighting Black brewmasters and brewery owners.
Ahead of the official festival, “JDIFF Goes to Galena” will return with free and paid screenings on Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, at Galena Square and the DeSoto House Hotel.
Friday night’s world premiere film will be “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” which takes a fictional look at Lewis’ death in 1809 at a desolate wilderness inn as seen through the eyes of his friend Alexander Wilson.
In addition to the cast who will be at the festival and will be present for a question-and-answer session after the screening, the film stars John Schneider of “Dukes of Hazzard” fame.
“Freedom’s Path” is another full-length feature that has received a Best Feature nomination.
“It’s phenomenal,” Gorrell said. “A very, very well done movie.”
The period movie, set during the Civil War, follows the unusual friendship between a soldier and a runaway slave. The movie is based on writer/director Brett Smith’s 2015 short film of the same name.
The drama, “Swamp Lion,” about a father in a Texas border town who turns to drug trafficking to pay for his young son’s cancer treatments, will have audiences talking about the sacrifices people make for their families and how moral decay and love are not always mutually exclusive.
From Ireland, “Bring Out the Fear,” about a couple whose on-the-rocks relationship takes a sinister turn during a walk in the woods, will satisfy horror fans.
“We have many of the cast and crew coming from Ireland for that,” Gorrell said.
Comedy fans will enjoy “Jack,” which follows the titular character as he grapples with university life and hormones.
“It may not be for everybody, but it made me laugh,” Gorrell said.
Documentaries are well represented. Among the feature-length films will be “The Automat,” which tells of the rise and fall of the popular East Coast vending machine commissaries; “Origami in the Garden” follows New Mexico artists Kevin and Jennifer Box, who worked with world-renowned origami artists on large scale metal sculptures; and “Against All Odds: Surviving the Holocaust,” which tells stories of survival among Jews who lived outside the concentration camps, where discovery meant almost certain death.
All three films have been nominated for Best Documentary. Awards also will be given at the awards show on Saturday night for Best Feature, Best Short 1 (3 to 20 minutes), Best Short II (21 to 49 minutes), Best Use of Music, Best Cast, Best Animation and Audience Choice.
“We have such great quality films showing here,” Gorrell said. “You don’t have to be artsy. If you love films, you’ll find something to love.”
Tickets for the festival are $10-$25 for general admission and $60-$200 for all-access passes. Some events required separate tickets.
For complete details, screening times or to purchase tickets, visit www.julienfilmfest.com.