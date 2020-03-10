GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Longbeards, a chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, awarded its 2020 academic scholarship to Dalton Wachter.
Wachter, son of Mark and Jean Wachter, of Elizabeth, serves as president, vice-president, treasurer and reporter for the county federation and is a delegate to the national federation. He is active in church and 4-H, is on the honor roll at school, is a four-sport athlete and serves as vice-president and secretary of the FFA.
Wachter will attend Highland Community College. He plans to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to study natural resources management.
The Longbeards will provide $1,000 toward Wachter’s college education.
The chapter also received recognition at the 2020 National Wildlife Turkey Federation Illinois State Chapter awards banquet in Springfield.
The chapter placed second in Best Overall Chapter and Best Net to Gross Fundraising categories for chapters with more than $12,000 net proceeds. It also received recognition for conducting its 22nd Golden Gobbler level banquet. The Golden Gobbler is awarded to chapters that reach 50% net to gross proceeds during fundraising efforts.