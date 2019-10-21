If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Friday, Oct. 25
Galena Balloon Glow. 6:30-8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) River Levee. The schedule is approximate and subject to change due to weather. About 10 hot air balloons will glow along the levee on the east side of the Galena River. The balloons will fly at 7 a.m. Saturday morning, weather permitting. Details: 815-776-9200 or www.visitgalena.org.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Kids Halloween Party. 10 a.m.-noon, James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. There will be stories and costume judging, followed by trick-or-treating at businesses on First Avenue. Afterward, there will be simple crafts at the library. Those younger than 6 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Details: www.dyersville.lib.ia.us.
41st annual Halloween Parade and Festival. 1-10:30 p.m., Galena, Ill. Events will include Kids Fest at the Galena ARC, 11084 U.S. 20 W., a Food Festival on Perry and Washington streets and a Halloween Parade starting at the corner of Main and Franklin streets. The parade will feature floats, marching bands, costumed participants, prizes and treats for guys and “ghouls” of all ages. Koozies and glow sticks can be purchased at the kids fest and at the parade. Details: 815-776-9200 or galenachamber.com.