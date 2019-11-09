“Crikey! It’s the Irwins,”
7 p.m. on Animal Planet
In the new episode “Oscar the Grouchy Frogmouth,” Terri returns to her Oregon hometown, where her love of cougars first lit her passion for wildlife conservation. During her visit, she assists with a vital health check on a cougar named Brady. Back at Australia Zoo, Robert contends with Oscar the tawny frogmouth, who’s a tiny bird with a huge attitude.
“Destination Fear,” 9 p.m.
on Travel
Dakota, Chelsea and Tanner crank up the scare factor even more in a new episode that finds them exploring Sweet Springs Sanitarium in West Virginia, built on a notorious site where one of George Washington’s colonels slaughtered a Native American tribe. Since then, the place has been regarded as cursed. Prior to that, the trio visits an abandoned amusement park.