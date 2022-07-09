SHULLSBURG, Wis. — For generations, the parishioners of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church believed that the unique life-size paintings in the nave had been painted by a starving artist who had been passing through town.
“That’s very common with folklore,” said Cory Ritterbusch, St. Matthew’s church historian. “That starving artist story. But then you find out the real story, which is often more strange. So truth is stranger than fiction.”
The paintings depict the 14 Stations of the Cross, from Jesus being condemned to death to Jesus’ body being laid in the tomb.
Surrounded with gilded frames topped with elaborate filigree work, a cross and Roman numerals, the paintings have hung in the church since they were completed in 1898.
A centennial history of the church written in 1935 offered this explanation for the paintings: “In the fall of 1898, the stations were painted by a talented but impoverished artist who boarded with the rector.”
The artist, who received $670 for his work, was never named in any church records or documents.
But there was a secret hiding in one of the paintings, and a sharp-eyed tourist saw it about 10 years ago.
“George Burns, one of our parishioners, was giving a tour of the church,” Ritterbusch said. “And he’s telling them about how no one knows who did these paintings. And one of them says, ‘Looks like somebody’s name is right there.’”
The signature of the artist, Joseph Vittur, had been in the painting of Station 13 the whole time.
Far from being impoverished, Vittur was a well-known copyist. Copyists were artists who imitated the style of other artists. He was particularly popular in his home of Chicago, where he painted murals and frescoes for many churches, including Notre Dame de Chicago and Nativity of Our Lord.
“He came to Chicago in 1893 and established himself as an artist with a reputation for religious paintings,” Ritterbusch said. “He spoke German, French and Italian. If he went to a German parish, he would speak German and his name was Josef. If he would go to an Italian parish, he spoke Italian and his name was Giuseppe. That was his marketing niche. He would talk his way into any parish, seal the deal and get the job.”
Vittur also spoke Ladin, not to be confused with Latin, a romance language spoken in northern Italy. That included the province of South Tyrol, where Vittur was born.
When Vittur boarded a ship for America, he met the Rev. Paulinus Trost, a Catholic artist and priest who gave him a letter of introduction that helped him find work when he arrived in Chicago.
By 1897, Vittur was the premier cathedral and church artist in the Midwest. In the meantime, Shullsburg was undergoing economic growth that was unprecedented in its history.
“There was a big influx of money at the time because the Shullsburg railroad arrived,” Ritterbusch said. “The town boomed and a lot of wealth was created.”
St. Matthew’s benefited from the generosity of its parishioners. A new altar and stained-glass windows were ordered. Ernest Hupeden, a Wisconsin folk artist, was hired to create two paintings for either side of the altar.
“That was all done through private donations,” Ritterbusch said. “In that era, the original stations were inadequate compared to the rest of what they now had, so they wanted to go big. And they hired Joseph Vittur.”
The starving artist story might have started with the altar artist, Hupeden. Known for his murals throughout the state, particularly for the Modern Woodmen of America, he often painted in exchange for lodging and meals.
“His work was very rustic, very primitive. He wasn’t a European-trained artist,” Ritterbusch said. “He was the starving artist that painted those two paintings. And parishioners began to assume that the artist who painted the stations was starving, too.”
But Vittur was far from an artist who traded meals for work.
“He received $670 to do these Stations of the Cross paintings, and that’s over $20,000 today,” Ritterbusch said. “He owned a big house on the northwest side of Chicago. He was at the peak of his career and he was very much in demand. He was anything but starving.”
The works, all life-size, took Vittur three months to complete. He also was known for painting himself into his work, and the paintings he did for St. Matthew’s were no exception.
“He’s in Station Number One,” Ritterbusch said.
Despite his reputation and wealth as a talented and in-demand religious copyist, Vittur’s life ended sadly. In 1904, he left his wife, Charlotte, for a model he’d met in Ohio named Clara. Four years later, Clara wrote to Charlotte, begging her to take him back, as “his mind was a wreck.”
Details of Vittur’s scandalous affair made the Chicago Tribune, as did the letter Charlotte had received begging for forgiveness and asking that she take Joseph back.
She did, but she almost immediately had him committed to Elgin (Ill.) State Mental Hospital, where he died in 1910 at 51 years old.
Had Vittur’s signature not been spotted by that tourist, it might have stayed hidden in his work for another 100 years.
“It had been hiding in plain sight,” Ritterbusch said. “And it’s been very interesting to find out the real story of the artist behind these works of art.”
