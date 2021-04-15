If You Go

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information. Dates and times are subject to change.

Title: "The Girl Who Wore Freedom"

Times/Dates: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21; 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24; 10 a.m. Sunday, April 25.

Site: Phoenix Theatre 1, Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road.

Genre: Feature documentary.

Country: USA.

Run time: 89 minutes.

Director: Christian Taylor.

Producers: Christian Taylor, David Paterson, Michelle Coupey and Flo Boucherie.

Writers: Christian Taylor and Julie Danis.

Online: www.thegirlwhoworefreedom.com.

Trailer: www.tinyurl.com/fbs44ea2.

WW II Renactment: Noon Saturday, April 17 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18, Washington Park, 700 Locust St.