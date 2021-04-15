A re-enactment event in conjunction with the feature film documentary, “The Girl Who Wore Freedom,” will take place from noon Saturday, April 17, to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Washington Square in downtown Dubuque.
Visitors will be invited to interact with soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, who will set up camp overnight.
It will be an opportunity for the public to see authentic World War II uniforms and equipment and to learn about the history of World War II and the events recounted in “The Girl Who Wore Freedom,” which will be screened at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.
The 101st Airborne is renowned for its role in the D-Day landings in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.
The film explores the journey from occupation to liberation through introductions to many French citizens who lived during that time and explores their relationships with allied forces.
“(The film) reminds us who America can be at her very best, when she values people over politics, seeks to right the wrongs of injustice and sacrifices, when necessary, so others can be free,” director, co-writer and co-producer Christian Taylor said. “The film is a timely reminder to do as the French say — ‘Never forget.’ Never forget what we can be when we are true to our deepest values.”
Taylor is a first-time filmmaker, and the film crew was made up almost entirely of volunteers.
The film also was a grassroots effort, with financing provided by donors, 80% of whom each donated $50 or less.
“Nearly every person on the cast and crew were first-timers with no production experience,” Taylor said. “The film took two and a half years to make and cost about $400,000.”
“The Girl Who Wore Freedom” already has won Best Feature Documentary at last year’s Lady Filmmakers Festival in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the Boston Film Festival, and at this year’s Normandie World War II International Film and Media Festival in France.
The film also picked up several audience awards.
“I hope that audience members will begin to see their own personal freedom in a new light and understand more deeply the sacrifices that were made to secure that freedom and find new ways to express gratitude for that freedom, especially to veterans,” Taylor said.