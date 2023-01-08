A new year can inspire a lot of reflection on the passage of time. We might want time to slow down, speed up or stop altogether. Some of us might want to relive certain time periods again and again. While we might lack the ability to control time, we do have the gift of living vicariously through books. The following young adult novels will allow readers to explore time in new and exciting ways while being encouraged to live in the moment, no matter how time may be moving.
“Opposite of Always,” by Justin A. Reynolds (Katherine Tegan Books, 2019): This young adult rom-com blends hilarity and heartbreak with just enough science fiction to create a unique, tear-jerking story readers won’t forget.
It starts as many rom-coms do. The main character — in this case, Jack — is hung up on the wrong person when, all of a sudden, he meets the girl of his dreams — in this case, Kate — and falls head over heels.
Their banter and chemistry is next level, and the couple enjoys a healthy dose of insta-love. But after a few months, things take a drastic turn for the worse. It turns out that Kate is sick, and after only a few short months of being together, the love of Jack’s life is dead.
Still reeling from the loss, Jack is then flung into a time loop that has him returning to the beginning of his and Kate’s relationship over and over. Is it possible to save Kate without terrible consequences? What exactly is Jack supposed to do with this second chance?
For more magical realism, try “See You Yesterday,” by Rachel Lynn Solomon; and “You’ve Reached Sam,” by Dustin Thao.
“Time Travel for Love and Profit,” by Sarah Lariviere (Knopf Books for Young Readers, 2021): Combining the vibes of “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Groundhog Day” results in this unusual story of a girl who invents an app that allows her to time travel just so she can re-do her first year of high school.
Nephele had the worst freshman year ever, and her mathematical mind is determined to figure out how to make friends, become popular, and have a perfect year. Unfortunately, that ends up being easier said than done.
The app works, but not perfectly. Nephele accidentally created a time loop that only impacts her — year after year, she loops through a new freshman year while everyone around her continues getting older and forgets about her.
At first, as Nephele tries to escape her time loop, she doesn’t bother trying to make any friends. But then, just as she starts to see the light at the end of the time loop, she falls for a violet-eyed boy named Jazz. Will Nephele stick to her plan of returning to her original time? Or will love convince her to stay?
For more high school-focused sci-fi, try “If You Could See the Sun,” by Ann Liang; and “Kind of a Big Deal,” by Shannon Hale.
“Yesterday is History,” by Kosoko Jackson (Sourcebooks Fire, 2021): Sci-fi and historical fiction mix in this novel split between present day and 1969. Andre, a teenage cancer survivor, recently received a life-saving liver transplant that gave him the unexpected ability to travel through time.
After his first trip back to 1969, Andre learns that his donor was also able to time travel. To help Andre deal with this newfound ability, his donor’s younger brother, Blake, is tasked with helping him manage it.
Before long, Andre finds himself embroiled in a love triangle with Michael, a boy from 1969 with whom he had an instant connection, and Blake, the boy whose brother is the reason Andre is alive today.
This deeply immersive, heart wrenching story will hook readers with the time traveling adventures, but it is the romance that will linger beyond the last page.
For more queer historical time travel, try “Spin Me Right Round,” by David Valdes; and “Displacement,” by Kiku Hughes.
As you embark on a new year, be sure to spend some time reading new and exciting stories like the ones mentioned above. These titles and many more are available at your local library and bookstores.
Keimig works in the youth services department at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque. Email her at bkeimig@dubuque.lib.ia.us.
