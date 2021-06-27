My wife and I made our triumphal return to the movie theater in the past couple of weeks, seeing not one but two films while enjoying the king of all snacks: Popcorn.
Strangely enough, both were horror movies — “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and “A Quiet Place Part II.” Strange in that we hit the same genre twice in quick succession, but also because it’s not my wife’s cup of tea generally.
Seeing two fairly different movies of the same genre in quick succession got me thinking of other years that might have seen a succession of good to great movies within a single genre.
There are plenty of oft-agreed candidates for “best year for movies” — 1939, 1967, 1975 and 2016 being among them — but what about genre filmmaking? Specifically, the three genres I like best — horror, science fiction and fantasy?
These might be a little harder to pinpoint, as there aren’t too many years that see multiple “Lord of the Rings” caliber fantasy film releases, for example.
But, we’re going to give it the old college try and hopefully pinpoint some linchpin years in genre filmmaking.
Horror
Let’s start with the easiest and work our way to the toughest.
Horror, as a genre, is easy because the year 1979 exists. Let’s do a quick rundown of some of the relevant movies that came out that year: “The Amityville Horror,” “When a Stranger Calls,” “Phantasm,” “Nosferatu the Vampyre” and the clincher, “Alien.”
I’m going to try and avoid making decisions based on single movies, in fairness to the premise, but it’s hard to ignore the outsize influence of both the original “Alien,” as well as the franchise it spawned.
Luckily, we’ve also got stone-cold classics like “Phantasm,” incredibly strong remakes like “Nosferatu” and another highly influential film in “Amityville.”
Runner up: 2015 is one of those years that easily could eclipse 1979, depending on your tastes, and for me it comes very close.
Let’s just start with “It Follows,” which I’ve come to consider the modern horror classic. You’ve also got comedy covered in “What We Do in the Shadows”; meta-retro craziness in “The Final Girls”; the amazing production design of “Crimson Peak”; and even period-piece horror with “The Witch.”
Sci-fi
I was tempted to type 1968 here, but that would break my rules because the only reason for that year is the peerless “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
I also was tempted to pick 2006, but the fact that “Serenity” came out the year before was its Achilles heel.
Instead, I’m going with a, perhaps, more controversial pick: 1997. “Starship Troopers” and “The Fifth Element” both ably balance sci-fi with satire, “Gattaca” is an all-time classic thought-provoking sci-fi film and “Men in Black” was a comedy hit in the genre. Rounding out the year, you’ve got some minor classics like “Event Horizon,” “Contact” and “Cube.”
Runner up: 1984 is home to the original “Terminator” film, not to mention the absolutely gonzo “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension.” Add in my favorite underrated “Star Trek” movie, “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” and you’ve got a close contender.
Fantasy
And, now the toughest genre. What constitutes a fantasy film can vary wildly (the difference between “Conan the Barbarian” and something like “Toys,” for example). Also, there just aren’t that many years with more than a couple prominent films to consider.
That’s why I’m going with 2001. You just can’t beat the one-two punch of the first “Lord of the Rings” film and the first “Harry Potter” film. Both created absolute juggernauts of franchises and both remain great watches even if they don’t quite live up to the heights of later movies in the series.
Runner up: 1986 gives us both “Labyrinth” and “Highlander,” and that’s another one-two punch that’s hard to ignore. 1988 and 1982 are two other strong contenders.
Did I miss a particularly stand-out year? What genres should I try to tackle next? Don’t hesitate to reach out and let me know.