Play: “Down the Road”
Performers: The Road Less Traveled Community Theatre Company.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Site: 111 First St. NE, Farley, Iowa.
Cost: $12 in advance at rltheatre.org and $15 at the door.
Synopsis
“Down the Road” centers on a convicted serial killer and the husband and wife team hired to help him write an account of his crimes.
The killer, Bill Reach, has admitted to the murders of 19 women, but there might have been more. During many weeks of interviews, the couple — Dan and Iris Henniman — grow more uncertain of the ethics of what they are doing.
Are they simply relating terrifying events, or are they helping readers consume rape, murder and mutilation as if they are consuming any other product of our society? Are they, in fact, helping to turn Reach into a celebrity?
Tidbits
- This is a True Crime Drama for mature audiences only.
- A talk back will take place following each performance.
Quotable, from director Jennifer Maki
“With all the violence in society there are many questions about what is the cause. Doing this show has given us the chance to explore what causes people to decide to commit violent crimes and on the other side, what is it about these acts and the people who commit them that fascinates people creating a fandom centered around the True Crime genre.”