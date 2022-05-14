“And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: It is only with a heart that one can see right; what is essential is invisible to the eye.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author of a children’s book, “The Little Prince.”
I recently was invited as a guest of a Muslim to the mosque in Dubuque during the Ramadan. Muslims fast from food and water sunrise to sunset for a month to practice self-discipline, prayer and charity. On Saturday evenings, the community gathers to enjoy socializing at the mosque after sunset for dinner.
As this was my first experience joining the Muslim community at dinner, I was truly amazed at the hospitality and welcoming spirit. Pizza was served to the children while an abundance of food was shared by the adults. To my amazement, I met people from several countries — Saudi Arabia, Syria, Egypt, Morocco, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and others — all American citizens. Some were nurses, teachers, counselors, workers in businesses, married and single. My perspectives broadened as I met the families.
Several days later, I was reflecting on my experience. That brought me to consider how Jesus met people from other backgrounds and cultures. Although Jesus lived primarily in a Jewish culture (being Jewish himself), he encountered people with diverse backgrounds in his ministry. He met a Canaanite woman with a sick daughter, a Samaritan leper, a Samaritan woman at the well, Romans and Syrians, to name a few. Jesus interacted with them equitably by healing them, commending them for their faith and responding to their questions.
A comparable experience in being present to another religious culture occurred in grad school when I had taken a class on Jewish history taught by a rabbi. He invited us to the synagogue and explained the Passover ritual. We then had a Jewish meal in his home.
I recall how we talked about the prophets in the Hebrew Scriptures. He favored Jeremiah and thought Jesus was a great prophet. It was so easy to discuss our understandings of the Hebrew Scriptures, again widening my horizons.
Later, when I was in ministry in Minneapolis, I attended a Passover service. We ate matzos, herbs and lamb as we toasted wine thanking God and remembering the Exodus event in word and song.
A survey in 2017 by the Pew Research Center indicated that Americans tend to feel more warmly toward those who are like themselves. Yet the younger generation tends to be open to accepting and interacting with those of various cultures and religions.
Perhaps we need to follow what Jesus did in encountering those from different backgrounds — accepting and receiving one another. Let religious tradition and culture not separate us from friendship with others.