If your birthday is today: Make simplicity, moderation and kindness your priorities. Getting along with others will support whatever goal you want to achieve. A solid strategy will strengthen your chance to reach your destiny.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be subtle. Speak the truth without revealing personal feelings. A meaningful change will warm your heart. Focus on doing your best to make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An emotional situation will lead to financial opportunity. Personal growth and honing your persuasive technique will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't shy away from change when it can bring you closer to how you want to live. Refuse to let an emotional scene cost you your reputation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Finishing what you start will show onlookers that you are up for any task. Be open regarding your expectations and hopes.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Gather information to find out where you stand. Knowledge is an asset when dealing with money, health or contractual matters.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Listen, verify and keep your eye on the ball. Don't pass along information without proper backup. Work on improving partnerships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep a tally of how much you spend. A positive change at home will improve your lifestyle. Your wit will keep you ahead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Concentrate on your home, educational pursuits and expanding your interests. Adding new skills will give you a boost.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Someone will misinterpret your words. Refrain from offering information about your personal life, beliefs or long-term goals.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Make personal changes that will revitalize you spiritually, mentally and physically. Use your wit and charm to show off your skills.
(April 20-May 20) Inconsistency is the enemy. Look over your options, and choose to step forward instead of standing still.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Rethink your strategy before bringing up a sensitive issue with someone close to you. You'll gain ground if you use charm, integrity and a passionate plea for assistance.
