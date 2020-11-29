Hardcover Fiction
1. Rhythm of War, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
2. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
4. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham, Doubleday
7. Moonflower Murders, Anthony Horowitz, Harper
8. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter, Harper
9. The Law of Innocence, Michael Connelly, Little, Brown
10. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
4. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
5. A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection, Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.), Celadon Books
6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
7. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
9. Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Parton, Robert K. Oermann, Chronicle Books
10. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
2. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
6. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
7. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
8. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
9. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
3. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
4. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
5. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
6. What Unites Us, Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books
7. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
9. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
10. Shade, Pete Souza, Voracious
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
3. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
5. Dear Justyce, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
8. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
Children's Illustrated
1. Cozy, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
2. What We’ll Build: Plans For Our Together Future, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
3. 5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas, Jimmy Fallon, Rich Deas (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
4. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
5. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
6. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
7. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
8. Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, Meena Harris, Ana Ramírez González (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
9. Unicorns Are the Worst! Alex Willan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, Debbie Levy, Elizabeth Baddeley (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Children's Series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Keeper of the Lost Cities (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Messenger, Aladdin
5. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Who Was/Is...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop
10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick