What's it worth on eBay? Six bidders motor toward a solid buy

Carl Kiekhaefer was born in Mequon, Wis. He attended Cedarburg High School and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin.
In 1927, while working for Evinrude Motors as a draftsman, he was fired for “... frequent, disquieting and brazenly insubordinate arguments concerning design and product development.”
Twelve years later, he purchased an outboard motor manufacturing company that had 300 defective motors in inventory, which he rebuilt and sold to Montgomery Ward. In 1957, Kiekhaefer introduced the Mark 77 Motor and later founded Mercury Marine, a major producer of outboard boat motors.
This working scale model of a Mercury Mark 55-E was found at a recent estate cleanout. The model functioned using a battery to power the electric motor. This was found in its original boxes and appeared to be never used.
Measuring just 5 inches tall, it was an interesting model that is very collectible. We had six bidders enter nine bids to set the final value at $491.62.