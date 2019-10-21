The Avery Foundation in partnership with The Driftless Social Club, 168 E. 10th St., will host a night of music to raise awareness and funds for the foundation and its assistance of cancer patients in the tri-states.
Music for Hope will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Performers will include the Fever River String Band, the Cosmobilly Band, the Broom Street Drifters, Prairie Creek Station, jazz from Megan Gloss and David Resnick and the New Feral Cats of Minneapolis.
Tickets are $40, including food, and are available at Facebook.com/averyfndtn under the events tab.