Play: “Proof.”
Performers: Fly-By-Night Productions.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept 16-17 and 23-24; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Site: The Bijou Room, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: $20. Tickets are available at the Five Flags box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday (cash or credit) or at the door one hour prior to performance (cash only).
Tickets also are available at
www.ticketmaster.com. Fees apply when purchasing tickets online through Ticketmaster.
Synopsis
Catherine, a troubled young woman, spent years taking care of her recently deceased father, Robert, a famous mathematician who struggled with genius and mental illness through much of his life.
A notebook of Robert’s is discovered, in which is proved a theorem that mathematicians thought was impossible. But who wrote it? While family secrets come to light, Catherine is drawn into solving the most difficult problem of all — how much of her father’s madness, or genius, will she inherit?
A story about human relationships and family dynamics, “Proof” suggests that developing trust and love can be just as difficult as establishing the truth of a mathematical proof.
Tidbits
- Directed by Logan Eigenberger, the four-person cast includes Doug Mackie as Robert, Alannah Walker as Catherine, Mike Grant as Hal and Stephanie Bussan as Claire.
- Talk-back sessions with the cast and director will follow the performances on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Friday, Sept. 23.
- Written by playwright-screenwriter-theater director David Auburn, “Proof” won the 2001 Tony Award for Best Play and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
- “Proof” holds the record for the longest nonmusical production on Broadway in the 21st century, with 918 performances between 2000 and 2003.
Quotable, from director Logan Eigenberger
- “The flashbacks in the show are focused on Robert and his own personal point of view. The importance of these is to show how grief and tragedy will violently change a person’s entire being, to the point of being nearly unrecognizable. The human element of these characters are the driving force of the play, and these flashbacks give us a peek into what once was.”
- “Catherine and (her sister) Claire have a special relationship in the play, as they have so much baggage between them. Their differences are something we are still learning as we progress through the rehearsal process. The actors are letting it manifest and it is ever changing.”
- “With the title ‘Proof,’ there’s a lot to digest. Not only do we have the literal conflict of the proof itself, but also the fact that these characters are trying to prove their existence to themselves and others. They need to convince themselves that they are free and able to move on. They just need to find the proof that they can.”
- “We want the audience to see the hope of these characters. The audience gets to see their inability to move on and the devastation that has happened to them. There is a light, and the audience gets to take that with them in the end.”
