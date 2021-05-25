The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its 2021 Student Concerto Competition.
- Cellist Cece Brown, 18, of Dubuque, took first place for her performance of Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E Minor, Movement 1. She will receive $500 and might be invited to perform her concerto movement with the DSO the following season. Brown is a student of Ghyas Zeidieh.
- Horn player Henry Raber, 16, of Dubuque, took second place, playing Konzert für Waldhorn und Klavier No. 1, by Richard Strauss. He will receive $300 and might be invited to perform his concerto movement with the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra the following season. Raber is a student of Wendy Hinman.
- Saxophonist Ashley Tyson, 17, of Platteville, Wis., took third place, playing Classical Concerto for Tenor Saxophone and Orchestra, Movement 3, by Eric Ewazen. She will receive $100. Tyson is a student of Allen Cordingley.
Video submissions were accepted earlier this spring, and performances were judged by DSO concertmaster Eleanor Bartsch, DSO principal flutist Tim Hagen and DSO principal trombone Joe Aumann.
The competition is sponsored by the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra League. It is open to tri-state students in grades eight through 12.