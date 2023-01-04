Elizabeth Taylor was diagnosed in 2004 with heart failure and died from the disease seven years later at 79. Around 6.2 million Americans share that diagnosis — and 870,000 more folks are diagnosed with heart failure annually.
Heart failure — the inability of the heart to pump blood well enough to consistently supply your body with needed blood flow — is a long-term condition that can damage vital organs. It often develops slowly as a result of atherosclerosis, a heart attack, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, deposits of an abnormal protein (amyloid) in heart tissue, or heart valve disease. Its symptoms include shortness of breath; difficulty breathing when lying down; swollen feet/ankles/legs or stomach; and fatigue. In its earliest stages, it’s treated with a combination of regular exercise, LDL cholesterol- and blood-pressure-lowering medications, and abstaining from alcohol, tobacco and recreational drugs. As it progresses, it may be necessary to implant a pacemaker or cardiac defibrillator.
According to a new American Heart Association Scientific Statement, up to 30% of those diagnosed with heart failure also take dangerous or ineffective supplements and herbs. Blue cohosh, for example, can cause a rapid heartbeat and elevate blood pressure. Lily of the valley — if taken with a common heart failure medication, digoxin — can cause an irregular heartbeat, confusion and low potassium levels. Thiamine (vitamin B1), vitamin E, and hawthorn are often used but have no proven benefit. So, if you have heart failure, don’t skip a beat when it comes to asking your cardiologist about the safety of supplements and herbs BEFORE you take them.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
