SINSINAWA, Wis. — “Planting the Seeds: Discerning How to Live Your Faith,” a retreat for women ages 18-45, will take place from 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 5. at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
The retreat will offer tools for discerning a call to religious life. Attendees will have opportunities for prayer, personal reflection and a service project.
The cost is $20, to be paid upon arrival. Register online at bit.ly/ 2VOJoQz.
For more information, call 608-695-6060, email ma.horton@gmail.com or visit www.sinsinawa.org.