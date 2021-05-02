While annual festivals and concert series were canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, the food and fun are back on schedule for 2021.
While some event organizers don’t plan for many event changes, others have made modifications as more people receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here’s a look at what to expect at a few summer events:
Taste of Dubuque
Taste of Dubuque festival organizers made the decision to host three smaller summer events this year
in lieu of the typical large festival.
Wendy Scardino, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium marketing and communications director, said a “Taste of Summer” series will be held instead. Food vendors and music groups are yet to be announced.
The series will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5. In a non-COVID-19 world, Aug. 5 would’ve been the date for Taste of Dubuque.
“We are really looking forward to 2022 in hopes of bringing Taste back in its original format,” Scardino said. “We’re shooting to have the same taste and feel of previous years, just on a smaller scale.”
Instead of being held outside the museum’s gates, she added that the events will be located in the museum’s outdoor plaza and boatyard this year in hopes of controlling crowd sizes.
“Should things get better by August, we can always ramp it up,” she said.
Music in the Gardens
Music in the Gardens will return to normal this year after all of last year’s concerts were canceled. The first musical event starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. Concerts will then take place every Sunday in June, July and August.
Arboretum Executive Director Sandi Helgerson said organizers felt the concert series could take place safely, without any big changes, since Music in the Gardens is an outdoor event, where there’s room to spread out.
“The only thing we may change is how close people can get to the singers,” she said. “We might keep a rope across to protect the singers.”
Helgerson added that people should arrive at the concerts early with their lawn chairs.
Hundreds of people responded they were interested in attending the concerts after the arboretum’s announcement on social media, she said.
“Many, many people are looking forward to this concert,” Helgerson said. “We’re very excited about this opportunity.”
Music on Main
Music on Main, formerly Dubuque … And All That Jazz!, also will return this summer with a later, and shorter, schedule.
Dubuque Main Street Executive Director Dan LoBianco said Music on Main will include two concerts this year instead of three, forgoing a typical June performance.
“We just wanted to feel a little bit more comfortable about it and start off slow,” he said.
Two concerts will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays, July 16 and Aug. 20. Music acts, as well as food vendors, have yet to be confirmed.
The musical events will take place under the Town Clock, LoBianco said, with Main Street closed from Sixth Street to Eighth Street. However, he said the street closure could extend to Fifth Street if COVID-19 protocols change between now and July 16, prompting the need for more space to socially distance.
“To bring that bigger sound of music outdoors, that was certainly missed in 2020,” LoBianco said. “We’re so pleased to bring it back. At the same time, we want to bring it back in a safe manner.”
DubuqueFest
Dubuque County Fine Arts Society president and interim DubuqueFest director Ali Levasseur said organizers decided to move the date from its typical May weekend because they weren’t sure how COVID-19 would affect things.
The Dubuque Area Writers Guild will release a book of work by local writers the evening of Friday, Aug. 6, the typical start to the festival. Artists then will be set up in booths from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 7-8, in Washington Square.
She added that DubuqueFest this year will focus more on the art fair part of the event, and local artist booths will be more spread out for social distancing. Artists interested in applying for a booth have until Wednesday, June 23 .
“Throughout the past year, maybe artists haven’t been able to sell their work, so that’s why we wanted to focus on that,” Levasseur said.
Levasseur added that they are “scaling down the music” this year to avoid having a large crowd gathered in the same area. Musicians will play in the afternoon instead of the evening, as well.
“It was important to the Fine Arts Society board (to have DubuqueFest this year),” Levasseur said. “2020 would’ve been the 42nd annual DubuqueFest, and having to cancel it after that many years — while important for the health and safety of the community — it’s really hard to think that we can’t say annual anymore, like we missed a year.”