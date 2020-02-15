Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque, 1699 Iowa St., will host a free performance by Dubuque pianist Chuck Bregman from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Bregman will play jazz standards and will take song requests.
Bregman began playing piano at age 3, going on to perform with classical symphonies, big bands, jazz combos and as a solo artist, arranger and composer. He also toured with the Russ Morgan Orchestra.
Locally, he performs with various jazz ensembles and co-hosts The Smokestack’s annual open mic sessions as a member of Round Midnight.
Light refreshments will be available.